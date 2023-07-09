I notoriously hate games.

Call me a party pooper or the fun police; I don’t mind. But the whole affair just feels like more work during what should be leisure time. Rules? A made-up goal? Are we so desperate for conversation topics that we need a group activity to facilitate them?

If I were my therapist, I’d tie my aversion to my older brothers’ hyper-competitive nature sucking the fun out of games as a kid. But she’s off this week, so I’ll spare you.

This column is a chance to come clean, though. I downloaded an app recently, for a — gasp — game. And — even bigger gasp — I’ve been tickled by how much I’ve been enjoying it.

It’s called Music League.

The concept is simple: You wrangle a group of friends to join said “league,” and whoever is the group’s administrator picks prompts for each round, from “Covers better than the originals” to “Songs about someone’s mom.” Players suggest a song to fit the prompt, and when everyone has submitted, it generates a Spotify playlist. Then, you vote by distributing a set amount of points among the songs, with the option to leave a comment with your vote. Who picked what songs is a mystery until voting is complete. After votes are tallied from each round, a winner is crowned.

I started playing a few weeks ago in an already-established league my husband was in, a mix of family and friends. The fellas thought it’d be fun to expand the league to include their wives and girlfriends.

Almost immediately, the women took full advantage of the option to leave a comment with our votes. We were brutally honest, and borderline roasted some choices. While he insists it wasn’t because of us, one player mysteriously left shortly after our Simon Cowell comments began.

What I love about Music League is the ability to play it in your own time. There’s a deadline to submit songs and vote, but there’s no need to coordinate a Zoom call across time zones to play.

For that reason, and because they are a bunch of nerds, I thought it would be fun to start another league with our college newspaper friends.

It’s hard to overstate how much this group of people means to me. When I started college at Temple University, I felt like a bit of a shape-shifter, floating between the mini skirt-wearing girls who lived in my dorm and the DIY punk kids at concerts I liked going to. I had a foot in each world, but didn’t feel at home in either.

Then, I joined the newspaper staff. I met a too-smart-for-his-own-good sports editor who also recognized what a killer soundtrack the film “That Thing You Do!” has. I met an opinion editor who liked my A Tribe Called Quest shirt. And I met a witty music columnist who would become my husband. I found my people.

Our student newspaper was weekly, and the night before we went to print was grueling, often extending until 1 or 2 a.m. (I was reminded weekly of what a dumb idea it was to schedule an 8 a.m. class the next day.)

You get to know people on a different level when you’re working those sorts of hours. You get to know them even better when you also share “family dinners,” watch “Jeopardy!” together and go to the same parties. One of our favorite broke-college-kid activities was drinking a few beers and playing “Music Choice,” which was just making a player close their eyes while we flipped to a random “Music Choice” cable channel and making them guess the song and artist. Really cutting-edge stuff, I know.

But I was thinking of “Music Choice” when I started a Music League with this group.

Almost immediately, the group approached it with an unmatched tenacity. If you’re the last person to vote, you’re getting called out in the group chat — it doesn’t matter if you’re working or traveling. You’re holding up the fun!

Recently, while at a concert, I was called out for being the last person to vote. I sent a message in the chat, explaining how this is supposed to be easy-breezy and play-at-your-own-pace.

“I think we’re all bored and miss one another,” my friend Jerry replied.

Damn it, Jerry. You’re right.

It’s been 10 years since we’ve met each other, and life’s weird ways have sprinkled us across the country, from California to Florida to Louisiana and, of course, Pennsylvania. Our once-a-year gatherings simply aren’t enough.

With that in mind, I’m happy to take five minutes to think about what my pro-wrestling walk-on music would be. (It’s “Beez in the Trap” by Nicki Minaj.)

Maybe games aren’t so bad after all.

Jenelle Janci is LNP | LancasterOnline’s Life & Culture team leader. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.