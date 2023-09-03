“E.E., E.E., E.E.!”

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Josh Allen, lead singer for Josh Allen and Friends, calls out, “Let’s hear it for Mr. E. E. Daniels.”

All eyes turn to a 71-year-old telemarketer by day, and forever-young open-mic singer by night. E.E. cooly slips on his Ray-ban sunglasses and scurries to the performer’s spot at the shadowy end of the Dawg Pound, the legendary Levittown, New York, bar and grill, where everybody knows his name.

Music begins and E.E. takes off. He yells into the microphone like it’s done something wrong, rotates ‘round like a slow spinning top, bends over like a man with severe stomach cramps, and pops up suddenly like a tightly sprung jack-in-the-box. This guy’s on fire!

E.E.’s performances can be captivating for those open to the unique. He’s a new-day Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, that old howler from the 1950s whose caterwauling could spellbind. When E.E. wails, bewitchment follows, and I imagine he’s singing to a roaring, adoring, SRO crowd at Long Islands’ Nassau Coliseum chanting “E.E., E.E., EE!”

E.E. admits he’s not the world’s greatest singer. He doesn’t always hit his notes, and makes up words when lyrics fail. But to his fans, what he lacks in polish he makes up in heart. His rocking renditions of “Great Balls of Fire,” “Chain of Fools” and “Heartbreak Hotel” would leave Jerry Lee Lewis breathless, make Ray Charles look twice and keep Elvis from leaving the building.

I’m exaggerating, but I have my reasons. E.E. is Scott Daniels, my younger brother, and our bonds of brotherly love make me his biggest fan and incentivize hyperbole.

But no exaggeration here: E.E.’s a songbird on steroids. He lives to sing. “Singing,” he reverently informs me, “is my passion, it’s the dream I live every day; I’ll sing to anyone, anywhere, any time.” And he’s not kidding.

Recently troubadouring around Levittown, E.E. sang to the counter guys at Fred’s Deli at the Center Lane Green and to the women checking out books at the circulation desk at the Levittown Library. He crooned to the girls steaming milk for the lattes at Levittown’s Starbucks and to a group of pretty-in-pink cinema enthusiasts, anxious to see the “Barbie” movie at Levittown’s AMC theater.

The next day, he favored fellow workers at Slomin’s in Hicksville, New York, with an eclectic variety of the latest pop tunes, a daily practice that’s led the company vice president to present him with a framed “Best Singing Award” certificate that reads “Nobody Can Serenade The Office The Way You Do.”

I admire my brother for doing what he loves. I’m very proud of him, though I’ve wondered where he gets the nerve to bare his musical soul, warts and all, in front of strangers. I couldn’t do what he does.

But, I’ve come to recognize E.E. as a born entertainer, who sings to connect with people of all ages and share his musical excitement with them. When he sings well, he tells me, he “feels like he will live forever.”

E.E. claims a rollicking Al Jolson spirit, like a musical Freudian id deep within, is about to break out any day. When it does, watch out world. E.E. swears to me with the unwavering confidence of an impassioned songster whose singing dreams have never been deferred, “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

The author is a recent resident of Ephrata, and now splits his time between Levittown, New York, and The Villages, Florida.

