If it’s true that all the world is a stage, then consider Lancaster city’s annual Music Friday event a sound proof of concept.

Each year in the warmer months, local nonprofit Music for Everyone presents a monthly display of musical talent on more than a dozen of Lancaster city’s finest street corners.

The free event returns this week on — you guessed it — Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The first Music Friday of the year features all manner of genres, from solo guitar players to a jazz band and even a little trip-hop.

Check out the list below for artists, as well as the locations that they’ll be jamming from.

Note: According to Music for Everyone, there may be some last-minute additions and substitutions to the list, so be sure to check group’s website, musicforeveryone.org, for exact listings closer to the date.

Here’s who’s playing where on Friday:

— Ariana Ford, Cabalar Meat Co, 325 N. Queen St.

— Before the End, Pennsylvania School of Art & Design Art Park, Prince and Chestnut streets.

— Ben Oaks & Bone Culture, Madcap & Co., 310 N. Queen St.

— Earth Rhythms Community Drum Circle, Prince Street Garage, Prince and Orange streets.

— Guitars for Vets, The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St.

— James Connor, Eso-Arts, 317 N. Queen St.

— Kelsee Hunt, corner of Orange and Queen streets.

— Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise, Dreaming Human, 154 N. Prince St.

— Lincoln Jazz in the City, Penn Square, 25 S. Queen St.

— The MFE Sound Factory, roving throughout Lancaster city.

— Midst the Noise, Culliton Park, 200 S. Water St.

— Something Else, Silantra Asian Street Kitchen, 101 E. King St.

— Steel Radiance, Sixth Ward Park, 680 E. Ross St.