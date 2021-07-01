Music for Everyone, the Lancaster nonprofit with a mission of cultivating the power of music, launched its 2021 Keys for the City program on Wednesday morning.

The organization placed 12 pianos at various locations in Lancaster city, and one in Lititz, available to the public 24/7 until mid-October.

The program was canceled last year amid COVID-19 concerns, so Wednesday’s piano placing marked the first time the instruments hit the streets since 2019.

“We greatly missed the musical moments that these pianos bring to our city last year, as COVID prevented their placement. We’re excited at their return, offering a chance to build community through the power of music, and further solidifying Lancaster’s status as ‘The Street Piano Capital of the World,’ ” said Brendan Stengle, director of operations of Music For Everyone, in a news release. “This project is a literal expression of what this organization is about –—Music For Everyone.”

This year’s display also includes a piano dedicated to first responders, located at the Wells Fargo at 100 N. Queen St.

“This piano is our tribute to all of the health care professionals who literally risked their lives to keep us safe through the COVID crisis. It’s our way to say ‘thank you’ for your service,” said John Gerdy, Music for Everyone executive director, in a news release.

A full list of locations of Keys for the City pianos follows. For more information, visit musicforeveryone.org.

Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St. Designed by Eric Tonzola. Sponsored by Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority.

Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke St. Designed by Carl Bakey. Sponsored by Atlee Hall.

Tabor Building, 308 E. King St. Designed by Mu Kaw Saw. Sponsored by Church World Service.

Lancaster Arts Hotel, 300 Harrisburg Ave. Designed by Andy Metz. Sponsored by Lancaster Arts Hotel.

Musser Park, 135 N. Lime St. Designed by Jaye Christ. Sponsored by Central Market / Lori Herr and John Thomas.

Penn Square, 1 Penn Square. Designed by Chomingo Rivas. Sponsored by Lancaster County Community Foundation.

Tellus360, 24 E. King St. Designed by Keisha Finnie. Sponsored by Tellus360.

The Lumber Yard, 555 N. Charlotte St. Designed by Kaya Hobbs. Sponsored by The Lumber Yard.

Wells Fargo, 100 N. Queen St. Designed by Adam Serrano and crew. Dedicated to first responders.

Pennsylvania College of Art and Design Park, Prince and Chestnut streets. Designed by Adam Serrano. Music for Everyone’s Songs for Justice project piano.

Prince Street Garage, 111 N. Prince St. Designed by Fonk Shack Arts Collective. Sponsored by Steve Witmer, Lancaster City Alliance, Trout CPA, New Belgium Beer and S&T Bank.

Pebbles and Lace, 56 E. Main St., Lititz. Designed by Carrie Woody’s students. Sponsored by John Bonfield Elementary School.