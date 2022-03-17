With the help of a few Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, local non-profit Music for Everyone raised $135,000 towards music education on Saturday night.

While on the Rock Lititz campus to shoot some music videos, Sammy Hagar and the Circle performed a 40-minute set at Mickey's Black Box to an invite-only crowd of 175 people. Some of the items and experiences auctioned off included a private dinner with Hagar and the band, a signed art piece created by Lancaster artist Loryn Spangler-Jones and a "Zoom bomb" from Hagar, wherein the Red Rocker will surprise the people in the highest bidder's next Zoom call.

"We are humbled by the outpouring of support for MFE and will fulfill our promise to strategically and efficiently invest those resources in our schools and community," says Music for Everyone founder and executive director John Gerdy.

Hagar and his band, comprised of drummer Jason Bonham, bassist Michael Anthony and guitarist Vic Johnson, spent the weekend on the Rock Lititz Campus to record four upcoming music videos at Aurora Films. The videos will feature a de-aged Hagar, and are expected to come out later this year.