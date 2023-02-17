Music for Everyone, the Lancaster-based nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the power of music, has announced a new grant track in honor of a late Lancaster County pediatrician.

The Dr. Steven Killough Grant To Promote Youth Well-Being Through the Power of Music is made possible through a donation from Lancaster Pediatrics, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Killough was a pediatrician with Lancaster Pediatric Associates for more than 30 years. Killough was hit by a vehicle while walking in downtown Lancaster in 2021 and died of a traumatic head injury sustained in the crash, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed in previous reporting.

The grant will honor Killough’s memory by supporting programs throughout Lancaster County that use music as a well-being tool for those ages 12-21. Organizations must be a registered public school of a 501(c) nonprofit to be eligible. Applications are open now at musicforeveryone.org; the deadline to apply is June 1.

”It was important to Lancaster Pediatrics that we remember and honor Dr. Killough with something that fosters resilience, connection and optimism since that is what Steve gave to all of us and to his community,” said Dr. Pia Fenimore, a pediatrician and partner at Lancaster Pediatrics, in a news release. Fenimore is also a columnist for LNP | LancasterOnline.

“The mission of Music for Everyone aligns perfectly with the way Steve led his life,” Fenimore continued. “We are grateful that Music for Everyone has agreed to be the steward for a grant that we know will have impact while continuing to support the legacy of our friend Steve Killough. "

Killough’s wife, Nan Killough, said the grant is fitting, as her late husband enjoyed music throughout his life – from playing guitar as a teenager to participating in Music for Everyone’s Ukulele Uprising group as an adult.

“His love of music shaped the kind of doctor that he became,” Nan Killough said in the news release. “When he contemplated retirement, he dreamed about joining a rock 'n' roll band. We are grateful and so appreciate Lancaster Pediatrics’ generous donation that honors Steve in such an appropriate way.”

Music for Everyone has invested over $4 million in grants, scholarships and direct program support in school and community programs since its founding in 2006, according to a news release. The organization provides grants to schools for instrument repairs, puts pianos on the streets of Lancaster through its annual Keys for the City program, organizes free concerts downtown during Music Fridays and more.

To learn more about Music for Everyone or to apply for the grant in Killough’s honor, visit musicforeveryone.org.