Music for Everyone distributed 884 instruments to 37 local schools at its fifth annual Great Grant Give-Out last week.

The nonprofit, which hosts community-minded music programs like Keys for the City and Music Fridays, distributed the instruments Wednesday at E.R. Martin Elementary School at 1990 Wabank Road, Lancaster. The instruments are valued at over $80,000.

The organization received requests for over $230,000 in instruments, which it says illustrates the continued need for music education funding.

Wednesday’s event also included performances by student groups.

For more information, visit musicforeveryone.org.