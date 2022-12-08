The Penn Square Music Festival will serve up a movable feast for the ears throughout its 2022-23 season.

From a holiday cabaret to a night of African American spirituals, and from an opera about an Underground Railroad conductor to one about a famous TV chef, Penn Square will present concerts and theatrical events at four different venues around Lancaster from this month through April.

Tickets to any of the performances are $30 per person and can be ordered online on Penn Square’s website at pennsquare

musicfestival.com.

Scott Drackley, founder and artistic director of Penn Square Music Festival, says he’s excited about the season and describes each of the upcoming performances.

‘Jingle All the Cabaret’

This annual celebration of holiday music is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike, Lancaster.

“This is a tradition. This is our fourth year,” Drackley says. “It’s a little different in the fact that we have four singers now instead of two. So, more variety. And I’m going to do a few choral pieces with them.

These include some of the carols originally written by composer and jazz musician Alfred Burt in the 1940s and 1950s, as part of his family’s Christmas card; Burt is probably best known for such holiday classics as “Caroling, Caroling” and “Some Children See Him.”

Drackley says that, as always, many of the songs presented will be of the type audiences remember from the network TV holiday specials of the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

“We do fun pieces, and we do pieces that tug at your heartstrings,” he adds.“We have a lot of those old traditional carols that people love, and we’ll have a singalong. And we’ll have a silent auction and a raffle.

“It’s just a fun, fun evening,” Drackley says. “And I tell stories about the pieces. Because all of these pieces have stories behind them — how they were written.”

Singers for the evening include soprano Rachel Policar, who portrayed Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Penn Square’s production of the opera “Scalia/Ginsburg,” and mezzo-soprano Madolynn Pessin, who appeared in Penn Square’s “Mezzos and Martinis.”

Rounding out the quartet of performers for the evening are baritone Luke Harnish and tenor Blake Friedman. All four singers have performed with opera companies across the country. The pianist for the cabaret is Cheryl Faun Brown.

Tickets include complimentary hors d’oeuvres; there will be a cash bar.

Concert by the American Spiritual Ensemble

This nationally known ensemble, made up of Black professional opera singers, has as its mission the preservation of the tradition of African American spirituals.

The ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster.

The group has performed its spirituals, Broadway numbers and other compositions of African American composers at venues throughout the country, including the Metropolitan Opera and New York City Opera.

Drackley says Lancaster audiences can experience an evening with this choir because its founder and director, Everett McCorvey, will serve as conductor for Penn Square’s third show of the season, the opera “Sanctuary Road” in early February.

“They are phenomenal,” Drackley says, adding some members of the ensemble have performed with Penn Square in the past.

“I love spirituals,” Drackley says. “It’s an art form that should definitely be preserved and definitely be heard” and has influenced many other genres of American music. “It’s very important for people to hear it, and hear the stories behind these songs.”

McCorvey, a tenor, has also performed or served as conductor in venues around the world and has worked as a musical director, stage director, voice teacher and producer.

‘Sanctuary Road’

This opera, the Lancaster premiere of which is just the second full production of the piece, tells the true story of 19th-century abolitionist, businessman and civil rights activist William Still. As a Philadelphia-based conductor on the Underground Railroad, Still is credited with helping hundreds of enslaved people escape to freedom.

Penn Square will present the opera at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Gardner Theatre at Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road, Lancaster.

Still “raised money for Harriet Tubman, and he interviewed escaped slaves, and got their stories,” Drackley says. “And some of them were very famous stories,” such as Henry “Box” Brown, who escaped slavery by having himself mailed to Philadelphia in a crate.

Drackley learned about the premiere of the opera at North Carolina Opera from Anne Gardner, for whose late husband, Eugene Herr Gardner Sr., the Country Day School theater is named.

Drackley notes Penn Square is renting sets used in the North Carolina premiere; hiring that production’s nationally known director, Dennis Whitehead Darling, for the local performance; and working with LancasterHistory on research and some possible special programming in conjunction with the opera.

For example, there will be a free school-day performance of the opera — featuring a special curriculum and a question-and-answer session with the cast — for students in grades 4 through 6.

“It’s important to bring this story to Lancaster,” Drackley says. “It’s important that opera shows it is relevant in this era of diversity, inclusion, equity, belonging. ... The operas that are being written nowadays are incredibly relevant on many different topics. And we (Penn Square) can be at the forefront of that.”

Performers in the opera include soprano LaToya Lain, tenor Norman Shankle, mezzo-soprano Melody Wilson and baritones Malcolm J. Merriweather and Eric McKeever, all of whom have performed with operas throughout the U.S.

‘Bon Appetit!’

The one-act opera stars mezzo-soprano Kate Jackman as Julia Child, who brought French cooking to America as the original TV celebrity chef.

Jackman has performed opera and musical theater roles and recitals in venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and Tanglewood Music Center.

The opera will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

“Kate Jackman, the mezzo who is singing Julia Child, is hilarious,” Drackley says. “She did our first free concert ... introducing the (Penn Square) company to Lancaster.

“The text (of the opera) is from one of (Child’s) shows,” Drackley says. “They took whatever she said in that show ... and set it to music. And so we’re doing it at the Farm and Home Center ... where, in the basement, they have a demonstration kitchen. There’s my set.

“Before the performance, I’m going to find three gifted college students and they will perform, for 20 minutes, songs about food,” Drackley says.

During the course of the opera, a cake will be made, Drackley says, adding he is working with the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Mount Joy bakery and pastry arts program on that aspect of the performance.