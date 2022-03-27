My mom was 7 years old, so 1939, probably. Her much-older sister never had much use for the brat. But when older sister got home that night, she just had to tell someone.

She woke my mother, who sat groggy and curious in pajamas while my future stately Aunt Rene, then a teenager in a too-big overcoat, gushed about this singer she’d seen at a club in Norristown, this skinny kid whose name, America was about to learn, was Frank Sinatra.

People live in memories like that. Music clubs unfold them. The art made in music clubs might be more tight, rough and intimate than any art humans ever tried.

I came to Lancaster in 1990; I have great memories of live music at the old Lancaster Dispensing Co. and its shoebox stage, at the Village, at the Blue Star in its shambolic perfectness, at Strawberry Hill.

But the king of clubs here in the ’90s was the Chameleon.

What’s a club?

I can’t give you an exact definition of a music club. The Main Point in Bryn Mawr was the first place I ever saw club shows as a teen. If you look at it practically, it was a glorified after-hours coffeehouse.

What makes a club go is the people in it. Somewhere in the building, someone has an ear for good, fresh music. And the owners gave that someone a budget and a chance to make it work.

When they throw open the doors, people come who crave music and performance. They don’t want the artist’s radio hits; they want new tunes, risky takes, alternative progressions in solos. The staff that works there is the same; they’d be in the house anyway, even on their off-nights.

When you were young before the internet, with tastes unshared by the mass around you in a small city somewhere, finding a music club was a lifeline. There you stand somehow one night among 300 strangers, all of them enthusiasts for that one artist you love, the one whose songs make everyone you know shrug.

That sort of magic potential is what transformed the pokey little Main Point into a club, a club where one night Bob Dylan or Jackson Browne or Joni Mitchell would be on stage, and the next night it’s seven guys from your high school who are trying to start a funk band.

‘Down on Me’

A band in a club can catfight on stage and thrash out its youth-rage. Then you’re in the Grande Ballroom in Detroit on whatever night it was in 1968. The night someone recorded that live version of “Down on Me,” the one on “Joplin’s Greatest.” It’s an astonishing brawl — three minutes balanced on the rim of chaos, perfectly within the structure of the song.

You don’t get that riot through “Down on Me” in a studio. It takes three weeks in damp hotels punctuated by one brilliant stagelit hour before a congeries of people who know you and love your work. And you’re still sick of your bandmates. Then it’s the hotel again.

Others can tell better Chameleon stories than I can; I came to Lancaster past 30, out of the rambunctious age. What I can tell you is we were blessed. A small city like Lancaster can have a music culture, can support a club like Chameleon. Most of them don’t.

Which is not to overpraise the life. The musician’s road is cold gravel. At the old Brandywine Club we saw Roger McGuinn, twenty years after “So You Want to be a Rock ’n’ Roll Star.” He was backstage, patiently signing, one after another, old Byrds record covers for a guy who looked like he didn’t listen to music but he knew signatures would be worth a bundle when the artists were all dead.

At the Chameleon, I remember Evan Dando gazing out at the crowd and musing to himself, trying to figure out what state (of the union) he was in. Kay Hanley of Letters to Cleo, always one of my favorite interviews, used to tell me about the onerous schlep of coming off the road with mountains of laundry to do.

And I remember one night in our long-time haunt after night shifts at the old Intelligencer-Journal, House of Pizza, where the kitchen served hearty food and stayed open late. Acts from the Chameleon sometimes wandered over after their sets.

This cold night it was Nancy Sinatra, bedraggled and gloriously herself, small, huddled, wearing black boots not much made for walking, a leopard-print coat and a thousand-yard stare. We gave her the peace and thanks of a wide berth and a pretended nonrecognition.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.