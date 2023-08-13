Two of my favorite pastimes — going to museums and seeing live theater — came together last year in Manhattan. Last week, I finally got to visit the Museum of Broadway, which opened in November 2022 on West 45th Street — amid the many theaters whose work it celebrates. It was a surprisingly emotional journey through three floors of posters, programs, props, pictures, costumes, marked-up script pages, music and thousands of other artifacts from famous shows from “Show Boat” to “Wicked” — many of which conjured memories from throughout my life, and my nearly 60 years as a theatergoer.

I was overwhelmed to learn, as I watched the museum’s introductory film and read the initial wall panels of its Broadway timeline, that the new institution covers more than 300 years of New York theater history and has memorabilia representing more than 500 shows. It’s a lot to take in.

While many plays and musicals of the past are represented with one program or photo, other seminal musicals from the past— and present — have their own galleries celebrating their historical importance with show-tune recordings, video interviews, costumes and props.

One of my favorite artifacts in the museum is in the cornfield-framed “Oklahoma!” exhibit. It’s a “lyric sketch” in pencil — in Oscar Hammerstein II’s handwriting — listing a bunch of words that rhyme with “surrey” (as in the one “with the fringe on top”). It captures a moment of the creative process of a towering figure in American theater to see that Hammerstein wrote, and then crossed out, the words “blurry” and “furry.”

Around every corner are eye-popping costumes once worn by Broadway stars: Two colorful, feathered costumes from the early 20th-century Ziegfeld Follies; the skeleton-mask Red Death costume from “Phantom of the Opera”; a metallic green dress from “The Wiz”; Carol Channing’s red gown from “Hello, Dolly!”; costumes worn by Alan Cumming and the Natasha Richardson in the 1988 “Cabaret” revival and a jumpsuit from 2001’s “Mamma Mia!”

Props include the American flag used in the original 1968 production of the rock musical “Hair,” and the martini glass with which Patti LuPone toasted to “The Ladies Who Lunch” in last year’s revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.”

I feel so grateful to be able to see these objects up close — even if I never saw the productions in which they were worn or used.

These museum exhibits are the closest I’ll ever come to clothing worn by Academy Award winners Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline (costumes from shows at the Public Theatre), the animal puppets and masks sported by actors in “The Lion King” or Tony Awards that appear in a few different exhibits.

Sets constructed for the museum allow visitors to seemingly place themselves within a famous musical by having their photos taken — by friends, or the very accommodating and knowledgeable museum docents — standing in front of the counter of Doc’s store in the “West Side Story” gallery, or holding a telephone receiver while behind an office desk in the “Producers” exhibit.

Memorabilia ranges from an original typewritten script page from the 1920s musical “Abie’s Irish Rose” to posters from early minstrel shows and from letters “Rent” scribe Jonathan Larson wrote before his untimely death to a telegram sent by George Gershwin.

Individual artifacts throughout the museum triggered many personal memories from Broadway, touring or community theater productions I’ve seen since I started going to theater in elementary school — or simply memories of friends and family members who are no longer with us.

There’s a photo of Eleanor Roosevelt attending a production of the FDR play “Sunrise at Campobello.” I saw my brother in a high school production of that play in the mid-1960s.

There are wonderful still photos of a costumed Ethel Merman, whose songs I listened to nonstop as I wore out my “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Gypsy” albums during high school.

There are stills from the original cast of “1776” — the first musical I saw on Broadway back in 1971, during a junior high field trip.

“Old Man River” blares from the speakers in the exhibit celebrating Jerome Kern’s “Show Boat”; I have a cassette of my dad singing the heck out of that song — when he didn’t know he was being recorded.

I got a little teary as I suddenly came upon a red dress worn in the original production of “Annie,” which I saw on a memorable evening in 1977 with my now-late parents.

And there are costumes worn by the original cast of the musical “Hamilton” and countless caricatures of Broadway casts by New York Times illustrator Al Hirschfeld; the last two theater-related experiences I shared with a close friend before his passing were that musical and an exhibit of Hirschfeld’s work.

One of the exhibits that will draw me back to the museum for a closer look is the penultimate gallery on the bottom floor — representing the behind-the-scenes work that goes into putting a musical together. There, you can learn what a variety of theater professionals do, partly through set and costume sketches, tools of the trades and video interviews with Broadway costumers, playwrights, stage managers, set designers, makeup artists and those who do the marketing and publicity for Broadway shows. (After already having been in the museum for three hours, I just couldn’t take it all in.)

The museum’s final exhibit is a special one paying tribute to the original production and long-running revival of the musical “Chicago,” featuring a costume worn by Bebe Newirth, shoes worn by Ann Reinking, a hand-written page of music from a song that was cut from the show before it opened in 1975 and more.

This museum is a palace, preserving Broadway memories, delighting theater aficionados, entertaining tourists and teaching an aspect of the history of the arts in America to a new generation of theatergoers.

And it’s a place I hope to visit again, soon, to take a closer look at the many memory-inducing artifacts I surely missed the first time around.

The Museum of Broadway is at 145 W. 45th St. in New York. For information and tickets ($33-$53, with some discounts on certain days of the week), visit themuseumofbroadway.com.

Mary Ellen Wright is deputy team leader for Life & Culture for LNP | LancasterOnline, and welcomes email at mwright@lnpnews.com. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.

