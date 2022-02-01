Bart Township Fire Company’s 2020 mud sale started with a craft auction March 6, just as planned.

By the time of the fire company’s building materials sale two weeks later, COVID-19 shut down the state.

Both of last year’s sales were canceled and volunteers with the sale committee were looking forward to bringing back the tradition March 5 and 19.

“It’s our No. 1 fundraiser for our all-volunteer fire company,” says Mahlon Esh, chairman of the sale committee. “It’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of tradition.”

However, as the group watched COVID cases increase, the members now are considering making changes and possibly skipping the 2022 sale. They’ll make a decision Feb. 9 and aren’t taking this lightly.

“Obviously, we’ve got to be careful,” Esh says.

For organizers of Lancaster County’s other mud sales, it’s back to normal in 2022. Sale fans want their community events back. After pivoting to other fundraisers, fire companies also are looking forward to the return of the auctions. The first sale starts Feb. 25 with Strasburg Fire Company’s spring sale.

Strasburg’s sale is early enough in the season that it went on as planned late February 2020. Last year, the volunteer fire company hosted a drive-thru chicken corn soup and chicken barbecue sale during what would have been the auction weekend.

“We didn’t raise quite the same amount of money as we do at the spring auction, but it helped us get through the year,” says Ivan Fisher, chairman of the sale committee.

This year, the committee moved forward with the sale.

“COVID’s not as bad as it was,” Fisher says.

For months, people have been asking about the sale, an event that brings the community together and supports the fire company.

The time of the year for mud sales is important not just for the weather. In March, farmers have time to attend sales like the one planned by Farmersville Fire Company on March 25.

“In March, they have time to attend sales,” says Ray Zimmerman, a member of the sale committee. “Later on in April, they’re getting into planning and stuff.”

West Earl Fire Department shifted to an online auction last year.

Sale organizers considered continuing the online sales to reach more bidders, says Kris Pursel, president of the fire company. However, it takes a long time to catalog, photograph, describe and list each item for sale.

Plus, people are excited for a normal sale.

“Everybody misses that in-person element,” he says.

Penryn Fire Company has also heard about the return of the sale that benefits the fire company and Lime Rock School.

“We’ve already gotten many calls about if we’re going to have it,” says Tom Walsh, chairman of the mud sale committee.

The sale returns March 18 and 19 after a two-year break. There will be crafts and quilts for sale, along with tools, groceries and antiques. With fewer volunteers to help this year, there won’t be open consignments.

While plans are still in the works for the region’s later sales, some of the organizers said they plan to have hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer. Extra tents will be added to help people spread out. The Farmersville auction will move the sale office into a trailer instead of in a building.