Jamie Beth Cohen published her first novel “Wasted Pretty” in 2019. As Cohen, whose married name is Schindler, was finishing her book, she decided to include an epilogue. Then she realized what she’d written wasn’t an epilogue — it was another book.

The second novel “Liminal Summer” is a continuation of the character Alice Burton’s story Cohen began in “Wasted Pretty,” but it works as a standalone book, too. Cohen masterfully supplies enough context of Burton’s backstory to give her main character depth — and readers who want more can always go back to “Wasted Pretty.”

In “Liminal Summer,” Cohen’s main character has aged five years, is graduating from Penn State University and deciding what she wants her future to be. Meanwhile, she navigates her complicated relationship with her father and romantic relationships with young men from her past and present.

Cohen’s debut coming-of-age novel “Wasted Pretty” is considered young adult fiction, but “Liminal Summer” is just categorized as fiction. Cohen admits the publishing industry might not be a fan of books crossing age categories, but she’s not worried about terminology.

“I don’t think that’s a problem for my readers,” says Cohen. “I have older teen readers and Gen X parents (as readers).”

Cohen, of Mountville, has two kids herself. She says her oldest daughter is excited to read the books.

“I have a 12-year-old girl who is desperate to read ‘Wasted Pretty’ and I told her she has to wait until she is 16,” says Cohen, 46. “Some friends have let their kids read it at 14.”

Cohen’s work is impressive in that it’s accessible to teens and young adults while not shying away from themes like sexuality, assault and addiction. Aside from her fiction work, Cohen also participates in live storytelling events, such as Lancaster Story Slam, and writes personal essays. She has written and spoken about traumatic events in her childhood, and she occasionally talks about her work at libraries and in schools.

“Sexual assault does happen to kids. If we don’t talk about it, that doesn’t stop it from happening,” Cohen says. “Even though we’d all rather believe it’s not the case, these are all issues that young kids are all interacting with.”

Liminal spaces

As her title implies, “Liminal Summer” is a book about a transitional period in a young woman’s life — the summer after college. Cohen’s character Alice Burton is on the threshold of a new life while reckoning with the events of her past.

“I’ve always been fascinated with those times and those moments,” Cohen says. “Those moments are heightened. We’re paying attention more in these moments of change.

Cohen creates a real world for her characters by setting the novel in locations she’s familiar with — including the Penn State University campus and its surroundings.

Cohen, who attended George Mason University, spent the summer between her sophomore and junior year living and working in State College.

“I wanted to write about that summer because it was so much fun,” Cohen says. “If it’s going to take you years to write a book, you better be writing about something you enjoy writing about.”

She also beta-tested her book with a group of Penn State University students and asked friends to double-check details about the area.

“I try to set my books in places and times that I have access to because I’m an incredibly literal thinker and writer,” Cohen says. “So rather than create something from whole cloth, I set my work in places I’ve been so that I at least have that ground to start with.”

Another skill on display in Cohen’s work is her knack to capture dialogue. Much of “Liminal Summer” is told through the dialogue between characters.

“It’s something that comes naturally to me,” Cohen says. “I am a verbal processor so I listen to dialogue a lot. I’m in tune with it.”

Cohen says when she’s stuck on dialogue she tries to imagine how someone she knows might say something.

“One thing with dialogue that happens in a lot of books is that it sounds like the same person is always talking,” Cohen says. “One of the techniques I personally use is to cast dialogue in people I know — not that characters are based on them — but, like, when I’m writing the brother character I think, ‘How would my brother say this?’ ”

Cohen’s eye for detail and gift for believable dialogue coexists with her choice to use fictional music groups alongside real-life bands in certain scenes. It creates an interesting blend of fiction and reality.

Like “Wasted Pretty,” music plays an important element in “Liminal Summer,” from the songs that play the record store where Burton works to the bands who perform at her favorite college bars. While writing, Cohen listened to bands like the Cure, New Order and Echo and the Bunnymen to help set the mood.

“I think there is a subset of teens that feel like no one around them understands them, but the lyrics in these songs speak to them,” Cohen says. “That’s certainly my experience of being a 16-year-old. So, for me, it was both fun and cathartic to write about that.”

Like “Wasted Pretty,” Cohen plans on incorporating music into her launch event, which is a virtual book talk featuring music by Liz Fulmer.

“For the Zoom event, I get to rearrange and reimagine classic songs, and in doing so, help bring the world of ‘Liminal Summer’ to life,” Fulmer says in an email. “Like a solid movie soundtrack, Jamie’s use of music gives clues and deeper insights into her characters’ lives, helping to tell the story.”

Cohen says she is open to the possibility of writing another book based on the characters she’s created in “Wasted Pretty” and “Liminal Summer,” but she’s currently working on a memoir about her own complicated relationship with her late father.