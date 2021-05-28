For decades, Ron Ettelman of Mountville has split his time between being a working artist and running a framing business and gallery with his wife and fellow artist, Virginia.

Ettelman continues to create the paintings and mixed-media works of the sort that have been exhibited in galleries throughout Lancaster County.

But, at age 78 and recovering from spinal fusion surgery, Ettelman says he realized it was time to retire from the framing business after more than four decades.

The building on Mountville’s Main Street that housed the business has been sold, Ettelman says, which means he no longer has the space to store and display many of his original works.

So, dozens of his favorite pieces are going on the auction block next month, and he’s donating half the proceeds to two local arts organization.

Boltz Auction will handle the sale of 101 of Ettelman’s works on Thursday; the auction is titled "Singular Visions."

Ettelman says he decided to donate 25% of the proceeds to the Lancaster Museum of Art and Demuth Museum, both operated by the Demuth Foundation. In addition, 25% will go to Millersville University’s Ware Center in Lancaster, where Ettelman’s work was shown in an exhibition in early 2020 — not long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Ettelman and his wife have been allowing their framing business to wind down over the past couple of years.

“We love the people,” Ettelman says. “That was our life.” But, he says it’s time to retire while he and his wife are “both still pretty spry.”

Ettelman is known for his colorful “assemblages” — mixed-media pieces in which he uses found objects, from buttons to toys and watch parts to mousetraps, to create thought-provoking scenes and portraits.

Many of his pieces are filled with visual puns, and are given witty titles —such as “Trouble in Disneylandia” — that Ettelman says just sort of come to him.

Ettelman was a close friend of well-known Lancaster artist Florence Starr Taylor, who captured both urban and rural Lancaster County life in her paintings, drawings and illustrations. He inherited many of her works upon her death in 1991. Closing Dream Framer has also meant finding a new home for those works, Ettelman says.

They’ll find their new archival home at LancasterHistory, Ettelman says, where Taylor’s art has been exhibited in the past.

Ettelman says a lot of his best work is represented in the pieces being auctioned Thursday.

But he has no intention of slowing down as an artist. He says he finds inspiration daily — lately, for example, in the works of composer Gustav Mahler — and is working on new pieces.

“I’m very prolific,” Ettelman says. “And everything I do is unique and experimental. And every direction I go leads to another direction.”

'SINGULAR VISIONS' FINE ART SALE • What: Fine art auction of 101 works by Ron Ettelman. • Where: Boltz Auctions, 3601 Columbia Ave., Lancaster. • When: Preview is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2; sale begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3 (doors open at 5 p.m.). Those attending the auction should bring masks. • Benefit: 25% of sales will be donated to the Lancaster Museum of Art and the Demuth Museum, and 25% to Millersville University’s Ware Center. • Information: boltzauctions.com; 717-392-4257. For images of the artwork up for sale, for which bids can be made online, visit lanc.news/EttelmanArtAuction.