Mountain of murals: Here's a map of 50 murals all around Lancaster city

It’s no overstatement to say that one of the simplest ways to brighten a community is through public art.

Namely, murals.

How many times have you seen a drab brick façade and then let your imagination carefully color in the lines? Or even better, watched an artist create in real time a piece that will stand for years to come? In every neighborhood of Lancaster city, there are murals created by the folks who live here.

While artists come and go, their works live on in the fleeting glances of passersby, cool backgrounds for kids taking selfies and perhaps even the occasional thinker, stopped dead in their tracks to consider some art they didn’t previously know existed.

Here, then, is an attempt to map out the murals of Lancaster. Check out the interactive map below, and read up on how local muralists such as Fee Dominguez and Adam Serrano go about creating murals, as well as the steps companies like Two Dudes Painting Company take to help muralists achieve their visions.

Mural advice from Adam Serrano Adam Serrano, artist behind “Conjuring Giants” mural at Tellus360 and behind-the-scenes helper on many public arts projects in Lancaster, gives some tips on creating a mural for the first time. -”Whether or not you start from a digital medium, I would say the most important thing is figuring out scale, from the micro to the macro. Measure out your wall and basically teach yourself how to take what you do with a pencil or your iPad and upscale not only the artwork, but the materials you use, as well.” -“Be patient with yourself and understand that everyone is going to be looking at this artwork from 10 to 20 feet away, so perfection - especially with your line work - is not the most crucial thing.” -"[Murals] can kind of instill a sense of ownership with the community, so they feel, not really obligated, but inspired to want to take care of the space around the mural. You'll see less of kids throwing stuff at the wall and more of them wanting to clean up, so I like that. " -“Nova Color [paint company] is the ultimate secret weapon when it comes to mural work. All their paints are formulated to withstand nature's abuse and be easy to use. They have something called Nova Gel, which changed my life.

Behind the mural – Fee Dominguez’ "Infinite Source” mural Pass by the Prince Street Garage’s Orange Street entrance and you might just do a double-take at a pink, triangular-shaped mural. Created for Music for Everyone by Lancaster city artist and first-time muralist Fee Dominguez in late 2022, “Infinite Source” is a vibrant addition to the cityscape. Dominguez says creating the vision – music–influenced shapes against a pink background – was the most difficult aspect of the project, followed by the 10 days it took to paint it. With the assistance of a digital projector, Dominguez applied a cream-colored primer over the concrete slab and then carefully traced out the piece. Due both to the music theme and Dominguez’ love of music, an additional QR code was added to the piece so that Dominguez could link to a Spotify playlist meant to further inspire the listener. Dominguez says that they have updated the playlist occasionally in the past few months. Dominguez credits Adam Serrano and Keisha Finnie among others for providing expertise for a first-time (but not last-time) muralist. “That kind of community isn't in every industry, but I can actually say that about the art community in Lancaster - there's nobody gatekeeping anything, there's nobody saying, 'I did this, so you can't' or anything like that,” Dominguez says. “Everyone is willing to help you - very nice, very helpful.”

How murals happen Many murals in Lancaster city have been created by, or with assistance from, Two Dudes Painting Company. We asked Two Dudes marketing manager Emily Hess to give us a rundown of the process, from the first stroke of a grant-writing pencil to the last drop of paint. An organization applies for (and receives) a grant. The organization either has a specific artist (or artists) in mind for a project, or they approach Two Dudes to create the project. The organization and Two Dudes “figure out what is legally acceptable” - that is, not only what can go on a wall, but what is safe for traffic and other laws of the land. From there, it can go in a number of directions – everything from Two Dudes designing and creating the mural in-house to the Dudes simply dropping off the materials and letting the organization do its thing. After the main art of a mural is finished, Two Dudes comes by and adds credits of contributing companies and artists, usually at the very bottom of the piece. And then? Well, on to the next mural. Hess says that murals are rarely, if ever, vandalized, and that it’s more likely that the company will return only to re-invigorate murals that have experienced sufficient wear and tear. “Lancaster is so respectful to public art,” Hess says. “I am constantly shocked by how old some of these murals are, and they're not messed up at all. There's a very good unwritten policy of 'Don't mess with public art.'” Additional help compiling the 2023 Lancaster City Mural Map was provided by Two Dudes Painting Company Marketing Manager Emily Hess.

Note: The photo gallery below is from a 2016 mural map project, but we've brought it back to highlight some murals that are no longer with us.

