Mountain of murals: Here's a map of 50 murals all around Lancaster city

It’s no overstatement to say that one of the simplest ways to brighten a community is through public art.
Namely, murals.
How many times have you seen a drab brick façade and then let your imagination carefully color in the lines? Or even better, watched an artist create in real time a piece that will stand for years to come? In every neighborhood of Lancaster city, there are murals created by the folks who live here.
While artists come and go, their works live on in the fleeting glances of passersby, cool backgrounds for kids taking selfies and perhaps even the occasional thinker, stopped dead in their tracks to consider some art they didn’t previously know existed.
Here, then, is an attempt to map out the murals of Lancaster. Check out the interactive map below, and read up on how local muralists such as Fee Dominguez and Adam Serrano go about creating murals, as well as the steps companies like Two Dudes Painting Company take to help muralists achieve their visions.
Note: The photo gallery below is from a 2016 mural map project, but we've brought it back to highlight some murals that are no longer with us.
This mural on North Street, in southeast Lancaster, honors two famous people from the neighborhood: early childhood education activist Ida Mae Stewart Gantz and Olympic sprinter and gold medalist Barney Ewell. Both died in the 1990s.
This mural, titled "Treaty of Lancaster," is on the second level of the Lancaster County Convention Center, near Vine Street. It is a reproduction of the original, which was painted in 1936 and hangs above the bar of the Detroit Athletic Club.
Gallery of 43 murals we've mapped in Lancaster city
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is painted on a fence on Lake Street, near Ruby Street, on Lancaster's west side.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is painted on the ceiling of a portico of the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, at North Prince and West Chestnut streets, in downtown Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural, installed in the summer of 2016, is on a retaining wall along the east side of the Lafayette Elementary School campus, off St. Joseph Street, in southwest Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural of a dove is painting on the side of a garage on 2nd Street, between Coral and Crystal streets, on the west side of Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural, titled "Moving in the Right Direction," consists of metal panels installed in 2016 along South Duke Street, near Green Street, in southeast Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural, at the entrance to Clipper Magazine Stadium on North Prince Street, honors Dick Scott, a former city mayor who helped lead the effort to bring minor league baseball back to Lancaster.
Handout
This mural is on the side of the American Bar & Grill building on North Plum Street, just north of the city line.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is painted on the side of Gretna Bikes on Jackson Street, just west of North Prince Street, at the northern entrance to Lancaster city.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural, depicting Lancaster's cityscape, is along a pedestrian walkway inside the Orange Street entrance to the Prince Street Garage in downtown Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is along Prangley Avenue, just west of Pearl Street, outside the Keystone Art & Culture Center in southwest Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural, consisting of fake windows and birds painted on the side of a building, is at the intersection of Church, South Duke and East Farnum streets, at the edge of downtown Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural, titled "Welcome to the West End," was created in 2003 on the wall of a building at the northwest corner of West Walnut and North Mulberry streets.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is along a wall at the northwest corner of West Orange and North Arch streets, outside Fulton Elementary School.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is on the south-facing wall of a garage in the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue, between James and Lemon streets, in northwest Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is on a building at the southeast corner of East King and South Plum streets, on the city's east side.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural was created by McCaskey High School students in 1999 on a wall along North Prince Street, at what was then the Lancaster YMCA building, in northcentral Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural, titled "Rise With Strength," is visible to westbound traffic on Manor Street, near Laurel Street, in the city's southwest.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is on the west side of the first block of North Ann Street, between East King and East Orange Streets, outside the La Academia Family & Student Center.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural was installed in 2015 on Conestoga Street, just west of South Prince Street, outside the Water Street Mission.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural, on North Charlotte Street between West Orange and West King streets, is outside West End Mennonite Fellowship.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is on the west-facing wall of a garage on West Grant Street, between North Charlotte and North Mary streets, on the west side of Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is along South Duke Street, near Howard Avenue, in the parking lot of the Crispus Attucks Community Center in southeast Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is along the wall of a parking deck in the 100 block of East Grant Street, just east of the Lancaster County Courthouse.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is on a wall outside the East Side Community Community Kitchen, at 347 N. Plum St., near New Holland Avenue and Lancaster Cemetery.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is on a wall outside the Eastern Market Building, on East King Street, just east of Shippen Street.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural adds a vivid splash of color to a wall along Filbert Street, at Lafayette Street, in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood of southwest Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural of an American flag is on the east-facing wall of a row of garages on 2nd Street, between Crystal and Coral streets, on the west side of Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is titled "What Do You Want to Be?" It is along two walls of a building at the northwest corner of Laurel and Fremont streets, south of Manor Street, in southwest Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mosaic is at the southwest corner of Laurel and Fremont streets, south of Manor Street, in southwest Lancaster. It is an urban rendition of artist Edward Hicks' "Peaceable Kingdom."
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is in the 300 block of North Marshall Street, at Lehigh Avenue, in northeast Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is on a wall outside Lancaster House North, along the east side of the 300 block of North Prince Street.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is painted along the wall of a parking lot outside the headquarters of Two Dudes Painting Co. on Poplar Street, between Laurel Street and Fairview Avenue, in southwest Lancaster.
Tony Kirchner
This mural is on a wall outside El Centro Hispano, along Pershing Avenue, between Green and Dauphin streets, in southeast Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is on a cement-block wall along West Filbert Street, between South Mary and Old Dorwart streets, just north of Manor Street.
Tim Buckwalter
This mural is on a fence along the south side of West Grant, just west of Water Street, in downtown Lancaster.
Tim Buckwalter
