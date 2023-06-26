LNP | LancasterOnline

Mountain of murals: Here's a map of 45 murals all around Lancaster city

It’s no overstatement to say that one of the simplest ways to brighten a community is through public art. 

Namely, murals. 

How many times have you seen a drab brick façade and then let your imagination carefully color in the lines? Or even better, watched an artist create in real time a piece that will stand for years to come? In every neighborhood of Lancaster city, there are murals created by the folks who live here.

While artists come and go, their works live on in the fleeting glances of passersby, cool backgrounds for kids taking selfies and perhaps even the occasional thinker, stopped dead in their tracks to consider some art they didn’t previously know existed. 

Here, then, is an attempt to map out the murals of Lancaster. Check out the interactive map below, and read up on how local muralists such as Fee Dominguez and Adam Serrano go about creating murals, as well as the steps companies like Two Dudes Painting Company take to help muralists achieve their visions.

Adam Serrano's Conjuring Giants mural at Tellus360 in Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Fee Dominguez's mural at the entrance to Prince Street Garage in Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Mural at 38 West Orange Street in Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Note: The photo gallery below is from a 2016 mural map project, but we've brought it back to highlight some murals that are no longer with us.

Gallery of 43 murals we've mapped in Lancaster city

