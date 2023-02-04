For more than three decades, John Darnielle has been building a musical universe with his band, the Mountain Goats. Sometimes playing solo, sometimes with a band, Darnielle has a song bank that is several hundred deep, each informing the next. The Goats’ latest album, “Bleed Out,” was primarily written in between watching bygone action films, which translates to an intensity that sounds as if it could soundtrack an action film itself. The Goats might not exactly be household names, but the musical universe Darnielle has created has been self-sustaining since at least 2002. At that point, the songwriter shed the boombox he’d used for more than a decade to record and embraced a full band and recording studios. While technically folk music, the Goat’s sound is more akin to the genre’s beginnings than the stomp-clap strum-a-longs that mark many live performances today. The 55-year-old Durham, North Carolina, songwriter will grace central Pennsylvania two times, two months apart, in two different formations – first, a sold-out duo show with multi-instrumentalist Matt Douglas at Mickey’s Black Box in Lititz on Wednesday, Feb. 15, then a full band show at XL Live in Harrisburg on Friday, April 21, accompanied by drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Peter Hughes. The following interview excerpts -- about the Goats’ new album,about the dynamics of a duo versus full band, about what it was like working on the set of the new Peacock series “Poker Face” -- have been edited for clarity and brevity. Q: I've seen you describe your duo shows with Matt as a "conversation between the two of you." I'm just curious what that conversation usually sounds like? A: It is really fun. It's like, we're getting more familiar with it, but also, when there's two people, there's more space to look around in the songs. It doesn't chase down the specific energy of the full band show, but I wouldn't think it's fully Apollonian, either. There's more mystery in a duo show, mystery in a sense of which direction it's going to go. It's all good, but sometimes the sadder songs will take on a big weight, and other times it drives towards the up-tempo resolve. There's a lot of room for me to call whatever. There's only one other musician, so I can say, 'Hey, you don't know this song, but it's in G,' and Matt can totally do that. The more musicians you add to a proposition like that, the higher the likelihood that it's not really doable.

Q: Having seen you in solo and full band formats, I'm excited for the duo. A: Oh, look up some of the duo shows on Archive.org, they're really fun. And when I say they're "fun," it's for lack of a better word, because I don't want to describe my own stuff as "good" or whatever. But, the shows go to some cool and special places, even with similar repertoire from one night to the next.

Q: Since you're hesitant to toot your own horn, I will ask about Matt because, obviously, he's been around since Beat the Champ in 2015. What has he added to the band, on stage and in the studio?

A: The thing is, he's basically a brother to us at this point. So, it's hard to imagine doing this without Matt at this point. Matt has more formal training than the rest of us, and like everyone I know with formal training, he would not want me to emphasize that. I don't know anybody who went to music school who has anything good to say about music school. But, the fact of the matter is, these guys have a little more freedom to find more stuff because they have a bigger base of knowledge of what all he can do.

He has a background in jazz, and the thing is, so do I - I'm not a jazz musician, my dad was, and I grew up listening to that stuff. A lot of my understanding about how to put a song together comes from jazz standards, even if they don't sound like that because I'm not as good as those guys. So, Matt and I have similar frames of reference on that stuff, but also a desire to get an adrenaline response going. It's almost impossible to overstate how much Matt has inspired all of us since he came on board.

Q: I of course want to talk a little bit about the new album, "Bleed Out," I can see my copy sitting on my turntable from where I'm sitting. ... I feel like it's a tough tightrope walk for longer songs with a lot of verses and no real choruses, they can either be transcendent or meandering. For that song and others, when do you know for sure that a song is finished? A: So, for "Bleed Out," I brought that into the studio intentionally unfinished. I wanted to take it some pace with the band towards the end of the session. Other than that, I tend to write my songs very quickly, and they tend to have three verses. Even, like, "Hostages" and "Extraction Point" [from "Bleed Out"] are also very long, but they don't have a lot of words.They have more progressions and space, but still three verses and a bridge and all that. So, I know the song's over because I know the structure that I'm looking for. ...The way you write a song is not necessarily introduction-into-conclusion, but you have a growth through three verses where you start in one place and end up in another, and usually, the place you end up is a reflection of where you started. Q: You've flirted with danceable songs in the past, but I think "Guys on Every Corner" is now probably the closest to the truest dance floor stomper in your catologue. If you ever decided to release a 12" dance remix of "Guys on Every Corner," is there anyone you would trust to create that? A: Oh man, I'm not up on who's good now. I mean, how about Frankie Knuckles? Bring in some old house guys, that's exactly what I would do. Oh, you know who I would actually love to remix me? Liam Howlett of The Prodigy. He's done a lot of remixes for a lot of people, but his remix of "Release Yo Delf" by Method Man, do you know this? The Prodigy remix of "Release Yo Delf" is one of the most miraculous things ever done. It's one of the great remixes of all time.

Q: You had a new producer on this album, Alicia Bognanno of the band Bully. I saw in another interview that you had only met her once prior to being in the studio, what did she bring to the recording sessions that wasn't present before?

A: She doesn't just produce, she plays on every track, pretty much. So, it worked like that - we sat around and played, and she made mic choices. With Shani (Ghandi) engineering, Shani made all the sorts of sound decisions. There are many ways of being produced, and like ... she wanted a little more "umph" out of me, sometimes. A lot of people often do, I can deliver more "umph" on command. People will notice in recent years that I'm less interested in the "umph" than I am in the slow, smoky groove these days. But Alicia's music isn't like that at all, so she was pushing me to deliver more. The thing is, it's in my nature to satisfy people and I want them to get what they want from me, in that moment especially. It's often true that when people want me to raise my voice in the studio, it hits the track and isn't as good. It sounds exciting in the moment if you're in front of it, but if you're recording something to be listened to a bunch of times, maybe the guy with the nasal voice head-voicing it is not what you want. But she was driving for the energy, which was cool.

Q: You seem to split your composing pretty evenly between guitar and piano at this point. What are the first chords and keys that your hands reach for when you sit down at your instruments, like, do you have to stop yourself from reaching for that D chord? A: (Laughs) On guitar, I have to resist going to D. When I'm writing an album, I sort of save the D chord one up. I wait until either the first one is in D, or I get to do one in D as a treat after about four or five. D has always been my default chord, with G and A after that. I'm always wanting to write in C, but the C songs almost never get up to that drive level I was talking about. "Sax Rohmer" (from "Heretic Pride") is a big exception to that, I hit the octave real nice on "Sax Rohmer." For the most part, I tend to be mellower than people want in C (laughs). It's just my vocal range, once I'm a full step up in D, I have higher places to seek, right? Piano, I like to play an A flat. I like to do anything that lets me get to the augs (augmented chords) and dims (diminished chords) easily. When I was a kid learning jazz, I think ''Round Midnight" is in E flat, so is "Ain't' Misbehavin," so that one is in there too. I tend to gravitate towards certain walkdowns that I've done too many times, so I try to avoid it. Or if I'm playing in C, I'll hand it over to Matt, so he can do something more interesting with it.

Q: You talk about certain wells you don't like to return to, how far into a song have you gotten before realizing it's something you already did years ago?

A: Oh, I'll write full songs. I'll bring full songs to the group and they'll say - and this happened recently, actually - "I don't know if you've noticed, but these are the same chords of this other song." When you're writing pop music, there's only - and I think this is one reason that most people slow down - they realize that they're going to run out of places to go unless they turn into, like Progman. That's where it's good to be in a band, because you can say, "How can I feed these chords and make it so that it doesn't bear any resemblance to that other song?" Because there are only so many chords to play.

Q: Obviously, the influx of studio albums has been a big topic of conversation in recent years, but one other thing that I've been loving from the band is the continuance of the "Jordan Lake" live sessions, up to five volumes now [available on music streaming services such as iTunes, Spotify, Tidal]. What went behind the decision to continue it on after those first two? A: Well, we needed to rehearse (laughs). Then we were going out on tour, and our manager got the idea to film the rehearsal, because people enjoyed the livestream. It's actually also the case that it's not just during lockdown that some people can't make it to the show, because our tour doesn't go everywhere. ...I think we're probably done with doing them as far as I know, although ... we're never more than one phone call away from "Are you up for another 'Jordan Lake'?" The thing is though, I don't like to repeat myself, so I would feel really weird putting on sale a livestream show that repeated a whole bunch of stuff we've done before, and at this point, the band would have to learn a bunch of very obscure numbers to put together a 20-something-song setlist of things we haven't already played.

Q: I feel like a big thing that you do end up doing is the ritual of creating the set list every night. … What does that process look like, generally? A: I mean, I look at old setlists. I look at what we've been playing on a given tour, what we're up to snuff on, and it boils down a lot of the time to how I'm feeling, or what feels representative in the moment. I'll also look at old setlists to see what we played the last time we were in town, what didn't they get to hear, so people that are coming for a second time are getting value for their money. Obviously, we have some songs that you're probably going to hear in the encore no matter what happens, so I'm not thinking so much about those.

Q:I wanted to ask about your appearance in [the new TV series] "Poker Face," [that recently premiered on Peacock] but I know we probably can't talk too much about it currently...

A: Oh, we can … everything has been un-embargoed.

Q: I've only seen [writer/producer/director] Rian Johnson film you once before, and I assume it was much different than the last time you worked together[for 2010's "The Life of the World to Come" Mountain Goats live film]. How was it being in the different universe that is a prestige television filming set?

A: It's super different, it's ... hard to explain if you haven't been on one. TV people, it turns out, work incredibly long days, like, 6 a.m. to midnight. It's pretty wild. And that's not just the grunts, that's everybody. I assume at least-- I'm not an actor, but I was there at 6. But everyone was, from the biggest names to the smallest, they're there very early, and then all day. It's even nuttier than recording studio days, which are very long, I'm sure you know. You can work at the studio until you run out of gas, but not many people do longer than 12 hours. That's where you go, "OK, I don't think we're going to find anything new tonight. I think we've all seen the best of ourselves for the day, it's time to turn in.” But on a TV set, there isn't really any such time, I left some nights at 2 a.m. and then came back the next day at 6 a.m. As a guy who is pretty proud about his work ethic, I've got to say - it will test you (laughs). But in that way, I found it really rewarding, because there's so many people working so hard to make one thing happen, and I like that.