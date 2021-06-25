With more concert announcements coming in every day, it's beginning to look like free Fridays and Saturdays in the summer and fall are going to be a scarce commodity.

Tellus360 is doing its part by announcing a wide range of shows, including several in the past few days.

Songwriter John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats will perform solo at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $35 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25, though fan pre-sale tickets are available now.

The Mountain Goats released two albums in 2020, "Songs for Pierre Chuvin" and "Getting into Knives," and will have another, "Dark in Here," out in time for the performance.

Legendary NYC post-hardcore band Quicksand will make a rare appearance in Lancaster on Friday, Oct. 1. The tour is for the bands' new album, "Distant Populations," which releases on Aug. 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25.

Corty Byron, local master of the tribute performance, will convene a 10-piece band comprised of other Lancaster luminaries for a full 50th anniversary tribute to George Harrison's "Concert for Bangladesh" concert on Sunday, Aug. 1. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

Dancehall icon Sister Nancy, responsible for the highly-sampled "Bam Bam" and other notable songs, is coming to Tellus360 on Friday, Sept. 24. Tickets are $25 and on sale now.

For information on these and all other shows at Tellus360, visit tellus360.com.