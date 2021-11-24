A two-part TikTok video comparing Pennsylvania towns, roads and boroughs to made-up places in a fantasy drama has gone viral.

TikTok user Sandvessel, the creator of the videos, featured a Lancaster County landmark in one of his videos.

The second part of the series, which has over 37k views and 8k likes features Mount Hope in Lancaster County.

Mount Hope is named for its estate of the same name, which hosts the Mount Hope Winery, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire and the Swashbuckler Brewing Company, among other properties.

Mount Hope is north of Manheim and is claimed in both Rapho and Penn townships in Lancaster County.

"I'm sorry, did you say the dragon we're slaying lives on top of Mount Hope? Am I the only one who sees the irony here?" user Sandvessel says in the video, playing out a fictional scene that justifies why he thinks it makes for a good name for a fantasy town.

The second part also features Highspire, a borough in Dauphin County.

The first part of the series has nearly 400k views and over 100k likes as of Tuesday afternoon, and features a few close neighbors to Lancaster County.

It mentioned Ellendale Forge, an unincorporated community in Dauphin County.

An unincorporated community is a place that people know by name, but doesn't have a formal municipal government or standing. Examples of these communities in Lancaster County include Intercourse, Blue Ball, Kinzers, Peach Bottom and Lampeter.

It mentions Fiddlers Elbow Road, also in Dauphin County, southwest of Hummelstown. "Nobody gets through Fiddlers Elbow without answering my fiddle riddle," Sandvessel says with a fantasy-esque voice.