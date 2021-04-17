The Rapho Township Board of Supervisors on April 1 approved a conditional use request to allow Mount Hope Estate & Winery to host drive-in movies and concerts.
Last year Mount Hope received a temporary zoning permit to hold drive-in movies and concerts on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim. At that time it was intended to be a stop-gap measure to limit the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business.
Drive-in movies and concerts would continue to be held in the vineyard parking area. Food and beverage takeout would be available from the Taproom, which adjoins the parking area. The existing Victorian and Barn & Barrel restrooms would be available for patrons.
“We still believe that the lingering effects of COVID-19 and its restrictive measures will force us to seek alternative revenue sources with current capacity measures still in place. The entire summer revenue from the movie theater was 5% of one weekend at Faire. We lost four weekend festivals and four weekends of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire and operated at less than 50% for the remaining weeks,” said Scott Bowser, Mount Hope coowner, in an April 2 email.
This year the “Reels on Wheels” drive-in movie schedule will expand. Last year the drive-in operated on Fridays and Saturdays from June through August and shows concluded by 11 p.m.
This year, it would operate Thursdays through Sundays beginning in May. It would end the day before Mount Hope’s Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire opens but may open up again after the faire ends.
Additionally, some shows would be double-features that would end after 11 p.m. The types of movies shown would also expand. Last year only G, PG, and PG-13 rated movies could be shown. This year movies can include those with an R-rating, which contain some adult material.
Mount Hope already was approved to hold concert and musical events inside the faire grounds. With the conditional use approval, concerts can be held in the vineyard parking area, with guests sitting in their cars or designated seating areas. Concerts would be held afternoons and evenings Wednesday through Sunday based on the availability of regional acts and weather permitting.
They would also be available to view on crowdcast.io under Mount Hope’s account: mthope2775.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.