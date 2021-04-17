“We still believe that the lingering effects of COVID-19 and its restrictive measures will force us to seek alternative revenue sources with current capacity measures still in place. The entire summer revenue from the movie theater was 5% of one weekend at Faire. We lost four weekend festivals and four weekends of the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire and operated at less than 50% for the remaining weeks,” said Scott Bowser, Mount Hope coowner, in an April 2 email.

This year the “Reels on Wheels” drive-in movie schedule will expand. Last year the drive-in operated on Fridays and Saturdays from June through August and shows concluded by 11 p.m.

This year, it would operate Thursdays through Sundays beginning in May. It would end the day before Mount Hope’s Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire opens but may open up again after the faire ends.

Additionally, some shows would be double-features that would end after 11 p.m. The types of movies shown would also expand. Last year only G, PG, and PG-13 rated movies could be shown. This year movies can include those with an R-rating, which contain some adult material.