Music legend Diana Ross will perform in Hershey this summer on a leg of her upcoming tour.

Ross, known both as a prolific solo act and as the former lead singer of Motown group The Supremes, will perform at Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m.

The tour, called the "The Music Legacy Tour," will celebrate Ross' reputation and popular hits, so expect to hear songs like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I'm Coming Out," "Stop! In the Name of Love" and "Endless Love," among others.

Ross is not a stranger to central Pennsylvania's music scene. She last performed in the area at American Music Theatre in 2019, and Hershey Theatre in 2018.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. Prices have not yet been announced.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

