"The Stadium Tour," featuring rock giants Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, will finally happen in Hershey, more than two years after the concert was first announced.

In 2019, the four bands announced a tour together, with a Hershey stop in August 2020.

The show was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the tour was re-announced, meaning the four classic rock bands will make their appearance in Hershey this summer.

The concert will be July 12, 2022, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $99 to $1,800, depending how close the seat is to the stage.

For more information about the concert, visit hersheyentertainment.com.