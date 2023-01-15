'Most fun I've ever had': 'Lego Masters' contestant Dominic Forte reflects on competition, future with Lego [photos, video]

It all started with a "Star Wars" Imperial Dropship made from Lego bricks.

Lancaster native Dominic Forte, now 20, was 6 years old when he received his first Lego set. He and his dad put it together — it was an activity that bonded his family together brick by brick.

Little did Forte know that 14 years later he would build upon the foundation he built with his family, and compete for a chance to win $100,000 and become the next "Lego Master."

In Fox network's show "Lego Masters," people known for their Lego building skills compete against each other in themed challenges, testing their strengths and weaknesses. Some Lego builds are interactive while others are meant to be functional, like a mini golf hole, for example.

Forte didn't bring home the $100,000, but he did gain a lot of knowledge, experience and friendships along the way.

And, he'd do it all over again if he could.

"It was genuinely some of the most fun I've ever had," Forte says while sitting in his Lego building studio: a simple bedroom layout with two walls dedicated to his creations.

Before the show

Forte's brother, Tony, was born with a rare birth defect called Hirschsprung's Disease, which impacts the ability to have normal bowel movements. He required constant care, and was oftentimes in the hospital more than he was home, according to previous reporting from LNP|LancasterOnline.

Forte, three years older than Tony, enjoyed spending time with his brother. Some of his most cherished memories include building Lego sets with Tony, and Forte's older brother Vincent.

"With Tony being in and out of the hospital, a lot of the child care programs there would have Lego sets to give the kids to build with, to get their mind off everything," Forte says. "So, that was huge growing up."

Forte still has one of the completed Lego projects he and Tony worked on together — a Z-95 Headhunter fighter plane from "Star Wars." One of the child care workers gifted it to Forte and his brothers.

"It's a constant good memory," Forte says.

Tony died in 2018, two years after receiving a five-organ transplant.

Forte took a brief hiatus from Lego building following his brother's death, not picking up a set again until the end of 2019.

When the COVID-19 pandemic kept people inside, Forte again picked up the hobby of Lego building.

"I went through all my childhood Lego pieces and started sorting them and rebuilding the sets," Forte says. "And then, I started making more sets, and started making videos, and it just spiraled out of control."

Forte mainly posts his videos to TikTok on his handle @coolguydom02, where he currently has more than 340,000 followers.

It was because of his social media following that producers at "Lego Masters" reached out to Forte and asked if he'd be interested in competing on the show.

Forte, who works at used/resale Lego bricks store Brick Heads in Neffsville, had to make sure it was OK with his boss. Of course, it was.

"With an opportunity like this, it was like, listen, I'm going or I'm quitting," Forte says with a laugh.

Forte’s mom, Monica Forte, wasn’t surprised when she heard her son had earned a spot on "Lego Masters."

Monica and Forte’s dad, Stephen, both supported Forte and his brothers in their passions.

"We invest in our kids, but they love what they do and get paid for what they love doing," Monica says. "For them, and for us, it’s a win-win. A parent couldn’t ask for anything more."

'Lego Masters' experience

Forte — alongside his friend, fellow TikTokker and competition partner Ethan Dungan — started their "Lego Masters" journey at the end of the third episode. The two were added as a wild card pair, and quickly proved themselves as fierce competition.

Forte says he didn't expect to win, but mentally pleaded to himself and hoped he would make it past at least one episode.

The pair made it through four episodes together before being eliminated on the eighth episode.

"It was an absolute roller coaster of emotions," Forte says.

In the seventh episode, Forte and Dungan made what Forte says is his favorite Lego creation, ever. The episode was themed "Camp Click-A-Brick," and contestants had to create a summer camp from Lego bricks.

It took them an hour and 15 minutes to ideate what to make, leaving them with just 10 hours to build their creation.

"Everything came together so perfectly and the colors looked really nice," Forte says. "I hope to recreate it to its full potential one day."

If he does recreate it, he wants to bring it to Lego conventions and events.

The build earned Forte and Dungan a win for the episode, and they could randomly choose between two prizes: 90,000 Lego bricks of their choice, or a golden brick, which teams can use to save themselves from elimination. They received the 90,000 bricks.

It backfired. Forte and Dungan were eliminated the next episode.

"It all worked out, other than us getting eliminated," Forte says. "That was not part of the plan. But hey, it is what it is."

If he could do it all over again, Forte says he would practice more before going onto the show.

Becoming a "Lego Master" takes more than just being skilled at Lego building. It tests time management, design, ideas and storytelling, Forte says.

'Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular'

Not even a week had passed after Forte flew home from the competition before he got another phone call from "Lego Masters" producers — they wanted him to come back for the "Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular."

Within two weeks, he flew back to Atlanta for filming.

The holiday event was still a competition, but one with slightly lower stakes. Each team, composed of a "Lego Masters" contestant and a celebrity, competed together to win money for charities of their choice.

The celebrities on set included singer Robin Thicke, comedian Finesse Mitchell and late actor Leslie Jordan, who died in October after production.

Forte was paired with "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress Cheryl Hines, who he hadn't heard of before working with her.

He loved working with Hines, though.

"She was fantastic," Forte says. "She was amazing to work with, and she was one of the funniest people I think I've met in my entire life."

The celebrities often left the set for the day before the Lego builders did, Forte says. But, one day, he was able to convince Hines to stay and help him build.

"She just kept building, and production said, 'your time's up, and you can go home now.' And she was like, 'no, I wanna build Lego with Dom,' and I was like, heck yeah," Forte says.

The pair ended up winning $10,000 for their charity of choice, United Cerebral Palsy.

When Forte first saw the list of celebrities who would be paired with Lego builders, Forte figured they would pair him up with Jordan, considering that the actor took to TikTok content creation when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Though Forte wasn't paired with him, they still made memories together on set.

"I managed to get a few wholesome moments with Leslie Jordan," Forte says. "Talking about TikTok, we bonded over that for a little bit. He gave me some advice as a young person in the entertainment industry ... He was a super sweet guy."

One of Forte's favorite moments with Jordan was when Jordan started tap dancing during one of the challenges.

"They only showed probably 10-15 seconds of it," Forte says. "He was probably tap dancing for 5-10 minutes. He just kept going, to the point where I was on the actual ground, laughing my butt off. It was the funniest thing, because he's never tap danced in his life. I don't know if they actually said that in the show. He came over to me and was like, 'I've never tap danced before.' ... We were all just behind Leslie and Mel in a row, bawling our eyes out. I cried for a good bit, so hard I couldn't breathe. It was the funniest thing I've seen in my entire life."

After the competition

All in all, Forte says he had a great experience both times he worked with the "Lego Masters" shows.

"It really goes to show that if you can put your mind to it, and just keep to it ... as cliche as it sounds, if you work hard enough for it, you potentially will get it," Forte says.

For now, Forte plans to keep creating Lego-based content for his TikTok account and other social media channels.

"It's fun, and I like the entertainment aspect of it," Forte says. "If I can make one person's day a little bit brighter with one of my videos, that's the whole reason why I do it."

Forte will also continue working at Brick Heads, where he says people have already come in specifically because of his experience on "Lego Masters."

Forte’s mom, Monica, recalls hearing about parents bringing their kids into Brick Heads to tell Forte about the projects they’re building. Sometimes, they’d even try to recreate some of the Lego builds that Forte and Dungan created on the show, she says.

"One of my favorite experiences is just the kids that come into Brick Heads, recognizing me," Forte says. "Or, their parents will be like, 'Hi, my son is over there. He's a huge fan of you but he's really shy.' To see the actual impact and influence I've had on these kids is just incredible, and I hope to continue being a good influence for these kids, and getting them off their iPads get them building with bricks."

And, perhaps, Forte will kickstart the next generation of Lego builders and content creators with his platform and role in his community.

After all, it all starts with one Lego set in the right hands.