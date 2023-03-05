Spring will be with us soon, but there’s already a crop of new plays and musicals blooming at Lancaster County theaters.

From a funky twist on a well-known witch-and-wizard tale to a Sondheim send-up of classic fairy tales to a couple of stories of toxic family relationships, there’s a classic or contemporary show for every age and audience on local stages during the month of March.

Here’s what’s opening, and what’s continuing to run, in venues around the county this month.

Opening

— “The Wizard of Oz” has gone funkadelic in downtown Lancaster, with the musical “The Wiz” having opened Thursday at the Fulton Theatre.

The musical won a slew of Tony Awards when it opened in the mid-1970s on Broadway, and became a feature film with Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.

In “The Wiz,” the well-known L. Frank Baum tale of Dorthy Gale and her journey from Munchkinland to Oz with a scarecrow, lion and tin man in tow, gets an infusion of rock, gospel and soul music on the Fulton stage.

The show runs through March 26 at the Fulton, 12 N. Prince St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $31 to $89.

— Also at the Fulton, George and Martha, a professor and his wife who know how to push each other’s buttons, play cruel games with their guests and each other in the contemporary Edward Albee classic “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

It’s a wild night of cocktails and sharp, bitter wordplay as the middle-aged couple reveals a bit too much about their marriage to a young couple they’re hosting in their home.

The Tony-winning play opens March 23, after two nights of previews, and runs through April 16.

The play will be presented in the fourth-floor Tell Studio Theatre at the Fulton as part of the Ellen Groff Series.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $41 to $51.

For information and tickets for both shows opening at the Fulton, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— What happens after you think you’ve attained your “happily ever after?” A group of well-known characters from the Brothers Grimm fairy tales — from Cinderella to Jack of beanstalk fame — realize life isn’t as rosy as they anticipated.

This is the concept for the popular musical “Into the Woods,” which Prima Theatre will present this month. The music is by Stephen Sondheim and the book by Franklin & Marshall College alumnus James Lapine — both of whom won Tony Awards for their work on this show.

Directed for Prima by Galia Backal, the resident director of the North American tours of the wives-of-Henry-VIII musical “SIX,” the production runs March 10 to 25 at Prima, 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A, Lancaster.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, and Fridays, March 17 and 24; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, March 18 and 25; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

Tickets are $62 to $83, which includes a free drink. They’re available at primatheatre.org or by calling the box office at 717-327-5124.

— A woman nicknamed Li’l Bit remembers how her life was affected by her family — in particular, her relationship with her sexually abusive Uncle Peck, who taught her to drive.

In its production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning memory play “How I Learned to Drive,” an Ephrata Performing Arts Center cast will explore the show’s issues of incest, misogyny, alcoholism, control and manipulation.

The play by Paula Vogel, which had a successful revival on Broadway in 2022, runs March 9 to 18 at EPAC.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 9 and 16, and Wednesday, March 15; 8 p.m. Fridays, March 10 and 17, and Saturday, March 11; and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

Tickets are $35 to $54.

Ephrata Performing Arts Center is located at 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata, in Grater Memorial Park. For tickets, call 717-733-7966, ext. 1, or visit epactheatre.org.

— The Magic & Wonder Dinner Theater opens its 2023 season with the show “Mystery” on March 15.

— “Magic & Wonder: Mystery,” a family-friendly variety magic show from illusionist Brett Myers and his cast of performers that was introduced in 2022, opens March 15 the Magic & Wonder Dinner Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise.

The show combines magic and circus performance as it explores mysterious worlds such as Atlantis and Neverland, takes the audience to other scenes such as a masquerade ball and the Roaring ’20s and follows the escapades of a secret agent.

The Magic & Wonder Theater has added a dinner theater component to its performances this year. Full meals are available, along with a kid-friendly menu, made-to-order burgers, wings and other appetizers and desserts available during the show. It’s suggested those having a meal before the performance arrive 90 minutes before showtime.

Most performances are at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with additional 3 p.m. matinees on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Tickets for dinner and a show are $64.95 for adults and $34.95 for children 4 to 12 (kids up to age 3, free). Show-only tickets are $39.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids.

For tickets, performance times and menus, visit magicandwonder

show.com or call 717-323-3077.

— Moses is a towering figure in the biblical Old Testament. His story comes to life on the stage of Sight & Sound Theatres as the venue’s latest epic musical “Moses” opens March 10.

That story, which Sight & Sound presents on its usual spectacular scale, includes Moses being set adrift in a basket on the Nile River as a baby, leading his people out of bondage in Egypt, encountering God in a burning bush, surviving plagues and receiving the Ten Commandments.

The show, which premiered at Sight & Sound in 2014, is back with a mostly new cast, new choreography and upgrades to sets, costumes and technology.

The show runs most Tuesdays through Saturdays through Oct. 7, with shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; 3 and 7 p.m. Friday; and 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Sight & Sound Theatres is at 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. Tickets are $74 to $89 for adults and $39 for children.

For tickets, visit sight-sound.com or call 800-377-1277.

To learn more about “Moses,” read the preview story on Lancaster

Online: lanc.news/SSMoses2023.

— Christopher Boone, a teenage boy in England, who appears to be on the autism spectrum, discovers his neighbor’s dog has been killed. While navigating the world of school and a loss in his family, this young math whiz who has trouble figuring out adults’ motives and emotions must put together clues to solve both the murder of the dog and his family’s own mysteries.

That’s the plot of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a theatrical adaptation of the 2003 Mark Haddon novel. Millersville University Theatre will present the play March 30 to April 8 at Rafters Theatre in Dutcher Hall, 30 Ganser Loop. Millersville.

Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, March 30 to April 1 and April 6 to 8. Tickets are $10.

Visit millersville.edu/theatre for tickets.

For young audiences

— In the Fulton Theatre’s Family Series musical adaptation of the story of Rapunzel, the protagonist isn’t so much of a damsel in distress as a young woman trapped in a tower, with a fear of heights and an awaiting destiny as the ruler of a kingdom.

In “Rapunzel,” adapted for the stage by Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark, flips fairy tale stereotypes for a fresh spin on an old tale. The show, which is about an hour long and tailored to kids and their families, will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, and 9 and 11 a.m. March 18 and 25.

One night only

— Servant Stage Company kicks off its new Sunday Night Cabaret Series Sunday night, March 17, with an evening with Kylie Jo Smith. The cabaret evening starts at 7 p.m. today at the Magic & Wonder Dinner Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise.

Smith will be singing songs she hopes “shed light on God’s grace” and ones she has “worshiped to, recorded, written, auditioned with, performed and grown through as an artist.” Smith’s song “Save Me” debuted on Apple Music’s Christian & Gospel chart. Her local stage credits include Servant Stage’s “Ragtime” and Sight & Sound Theatres’ “Moses.”

All Servant Stage performances are pay-what-you-will. To reserve tickets, visit servantstage.org.

— Susquehanna Stage in Marietta will present a free staged reading of the play “Lobby Hero,” by Kenneth Lonergan at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

The play follows four characters — a security guard in a Manhattan apartment building, his boss, a police officer and his young female partner — as they are drawn into an affair and a murder investigation. All of them must confront their own faults and moral inconsistencies. The play deals with issues of racial bias in the justice system, sexism in the workplace and what it means to be a responsible adult.

Susquehanna Stage is located at 133 W. Market St., Marietta. For information, visit susquehanna

stage.com or call 717-426-1277.

Continuing

— Nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier finds herself hiding in a convent — and transforming the nuns’ choir — after witnessing a murder ordered by her ex-boyfriend.

The musical “Sister Act,” based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg movie of the same name, continues through April 1 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road. For tickets and information, visit dutchapple.com or call 717-898-1900.

— Today marks the last performance of Cavod Theatre’s production of the Jerry Herman musical, “Hello, Dolly!” Based on Thornton Wilder’s play, “The Matchmaker,” the show follows Dolly Gallagher Levi as she considers whether to take another chance on love.

The performance of the show at Cavod Theatre, 641 W. Main St., New Holland, is at 4 p.m. today. Tickets are $17 to $27. Visit cavod.org or call 717-354-3355.

— Today marks the last performance of “Pyre,” an original play by Tyler Joseph Rossi, presented by Orpheus Theatre Company and Historic Rock Ford.

The play is set in 1616 Scotland during a hysteria over people being accused of witchcraft and burned. It asks whether someone might seek demonic intervention if one feared being accused and burned while innocent.

The final performance is at 7:30 p.m. today in the barn at Historic Rock Ford, 881 Rockford Road, Lancaster. Tickets are $25 plus an online fee; visit lanc.news/Pyre

Tickets.

Continuing for young audiences

— Vital Theatre Company’s two shows for children and their families — “Fancy Nancy the Musical” and “Pinkalicious the Musical” — continue now through mid-April at the Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster.

The shows are recommended for ages 2 to 4.

“Pinkalicious,” which tells the story of a girl who loves eating pink cupcakes so much that she turns pink, runs at 11 a.m. Saturdays, March 11, 18 and 25 and April 1 and 15.

In “Fancy Nancy,” Nancy and her friends are preparing to perform in their first show: “Deep Sea Dances,” and learning to deal with disappointment over the casting. Shows are 1 p.m. Sundays, March 12, 19 and 26 and April 2, 16 and 23.

Tickets for either Vital show are $29.50. Visit vitaltheatre.org/LancasterPA.php to order tickets.

The Trust Performing Arts Center is at 37 N. Market St., Lancaster.