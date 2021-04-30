Morphy’s, the Denver-based auction house, will host a marathon auction featuring 3,400 amusement-themed lots from May 11-15. The auction includes lots from some of the most popular collectible categories such as coin-ops and music machines, advertising, automobile and railroad memorabilia. A complimentary online version of the auction catalog can be found at morphyauction.com. Bids can be made live or online via Morphy Live.

“We thought it would be fun to create a five-day sale focused on compatible categories that are highly visual, but with each day covering its own specific category so bidders can choose which sessions are of special interest to them,” Morphy’s Auction president Dan Morphy said in a press release. “It’s the first five-day sale in Morphy’s history and the first to combine this many major categories. Collectors are eager to put the pandemic behind them and get back into their hobbies in a big way.”

Railroad collectors will want to climb aboard for Day 1 (May 11) of the five-day event which features 937 lots of train-themed items including signage, lanterns, furniture, advertisements and more. One of the highlights of the first day is a reverse-on-glass advertisement for the Great Northern Railway’s “2 Great Trains” – the Empire Builder and the Western Star – measuring 79 7/8 inches by 31 by 22 inches. The pre-sale estimate for the sign is $75,000-$150,000.

May 12-13 features two days’ worth of vintage advertising, automobilia and petroliana. Highlights include a rotating 82-by-108-inch Mobil Pegasus neon sign estimated at $30,000-$60,000, a 10-gallon gas pump with motor oil dispenser restored in Stanocola Gasoline livery estimated at $25,000-$50,000 and antique advertising such as a rare and 19th-century embossed tin sign advertising Monarch Saddles from Meyer Bannerman & Co., St. Louis, with a $20,000-$40,000 estimate.

The final two days of the marathon auction are full of fun with a focus on entertainment and music. Items include antique coin-operated arcade machines, slot machines, music boxes and more. Highlights include a Wurlitzer Model BX quartered-oak Orchestron with 76 flute pipes, piano, mandolin, triangle, and both bass and snare drums estimated at $50,000-$100,000; a classic Bally 10-cent Spaceship “Rocket Ride” with illuminating headlights and taillights and a joystick that “fires” rockets, estimated at $20,000-$30,000 and 46 slot machines including a 1899 Mills Novelty Co. (Chicago) duplex upright floor-model 5-cent machine with a pre-sale estimate of $50,000-$80,000.

The May 11-15 marathon auction begins each day at 9 a.m. in-person at Morphy’s (2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver) or online at morphyauctions.com. For additional information on any item in the sale, call 877-968-8880 or email info@morphyauctions.com.