Morphy Auctions, the Denver-based auction house, will host a four-day auction Dec. 14-17 of more than 2,400 lots featuring historical American military objects and firearms, among other items.

Bidding lots begins at 9 a.m. on all four days. Bidders can participate in-person or take advantage of the remote bidding option through morphyauctions.com.

The auction spans 200 years of American military history from the American Revolution to the Vietnam War, including museum-quality Civil War swords, War World I and World War II firearms and more than a dozen lots featuring items from the Vietnam War.

Among the many lots of Revolutionary War and post-colonial-era memorabilia are muskets, bayonets, pistols and powder horns. One powder horn from the French and Indian War era features an engraved map of New York with locations of forts, churches and other buildings. It comes with a letter of provenance stating it once hung on the wall of Major Elisha Gilbert’s home in Lebanon Valley, New York. The auction estimate is $7,000-$10,000.

The auction’s opening session also features some historical Civil War-era memorabilia including muskets, Bowie knives and presentation swords. One specific presentation sword belonged to Edward Gustave Mathey of Company C, 17th Indiana Cavalry unit, which was present at The Battle of the Little Bighorn. The estimate is $15,000-$25,000.

Two pieces of Abraham Lincoln memorabilia are available during the auction. An 1862 Abraham Lincoln Indian Peace Medal – one of only a few ever distributed – has an estimate of $20,000-$30,000. There's also Lincoln’s personal “Fry’s Travelling Companion” whiskey flask. The flask, which was inscribed and gifted to Lincoln in 1861, is believed to have been created by Springfield, Illinois, distiller named Parley L. Howlett for the newly elected president to take on his trip to Washington, D.C. The flask, which comes with an affidavit and additional provenance, has an estimate of $8,000-$15,000.

A life ring recovered from the USS Arizona battleship that sank during the from infamous attack on Pearl Harbor, which recently marked its 80th anniversary, has an estimate of $30,000-$50,000.

Morphy's 2021 collectible firearms and militaria auction takes place Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 14-17, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Morphy's gallery, located at 2000 N. Reading Road in Denver, and online at morphyauctions.com.

