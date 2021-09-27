Morphy Auctions – the Denver-based auction house – will hold a two-day auction on Oct. 3 and 4 that will be of special interest to collectors of automobile and railroad memorabilia. Bidding on the more than 1,100 lots begins at 9 a.m. on both days. And bidders can participate live or take advantage of the remote bidding option through morphyauctions.com.

Among the more than 1,100 lots up for auction are 471 gas and oil signs, 59 gas pumps, 40 branded product cans and much more. A notable highlight on the Oct. 4 session includes a collection featuring approximately 50 neon signs. The auction offers railroadiana collectors a chance at nearly 400 lots including lanterns, locomotive steam whistles and signs representing historic railroad lines.

A circa-1920’s red and yellow-colored double-sided sign advertising Bruinoil and Bruin Gasoline featuring the image of a bear is estimated to go for $35,000-$50,000. Also available is a double-sided Good Gulf & Supreme Oil service station advertising sign with black and red coloring rather than the typical orange, blue and white Gulf colors. The sign is estimated at $25,000-$50,000.

Another notable automobile-themed sign is a double-sided “torpedo” advertising the Ohio-based Bob McDorman Chevrolet dealership. The massive sign is 75-by-134-by-32-inches and features illuminating bright neon pink lights on either side. The sign is estimated at $25,000-$40,000. Those looking for flashier signs may be interested in a porcelain and neon United Service Motors advertising sign features a profile of a car with neon lights that spin around the tire when the sign is activated, which is estimated at $20,000-$40,000.

Highlights of the nearly 400 lots of railroad memorabilia include 66 different railroad lanterns many of which feature colored glass globes. The auction also features a number of classic railroad signs such as one die-cut porcelain sign featuring that Canadian Pacific beaver mascot estimated at $3,000-$5,000.

The auction will take place live on Oct. 3 and 4 beginning at 9 a.m. at Morphy’s gallery, located at 2000 N. Reading Road in Denver, and online at morphyauctions.com. Previews are available by appointment. For more information call 877-968-8880 or visit morphyauctions.com.