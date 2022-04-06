Most people will arrive at Annie Bailey's on Saturday with hair, but by the end of the day, more than 50 people will leave without it.

Annie Bailey's Irish Pub will host its annual St. Baldrick's Day head shaving fundraiser this weekend, raising funds for childhood cancer research.

The overall goal is to raise $100,000. As of Wednesday morning, the pub was close to reaching $30,000. The top-raising team so far, the Lancaster Pub Crawlers, has raised more than $7,000.

"There's over 300,000 children diagnosed with cancer each year. As the largest St. Baldrick's event in Pennsylvania, we have an important job to raise awareness and money that goes towards life saving pediatric cancer research," says spokesperson Shannon Hamblin in an email to LNP|LancasterOnline.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the head shaving starting at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit lanc.news/Baldricks2022. Be sure to check back on LNP|LancasterOnline for photos of the event.