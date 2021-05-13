More than 20,000 books in various genres will be for sale starting Friday, May 14, at this weekend’s Friends of the Lancaster Public Library’s ReSort Book Sale.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, which is half-price day.

The sale is at the volunteer friends group’s Book ReSort at 225 N. Marshall St.

More than half the books for sale are priced between 50 cents and $2. Other items are individually priced, according to a news release from the Lancaster Public Library — the beneficiary of the friends’ proceeds from the sale.

Vinyl records, DVDs and audio books are also for sale, along with hundreds of music CDs for $2 apiece.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Only 25 shoppers will be allowed in the ReSort at any one time, and everyone must wear a face mask inside the building. Shoppers must enter the sale via the side door off Fulton Street, and exit via the back loading dock.

On-site parking is available for the sale, and credit cards are welcome. For more information, visit the friends group’s website: friendsoflpl.org.