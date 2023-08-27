Two gowns made it to the finish line of Kristin Lokey Brown’s wedding dress decision. “One I liked. But it really wasn’t me. It was a little too much dress,” says Lokey Brown, who lives in Elizabethtown. “It was rose gold. And I kind of picked that to appease them, if that makes sense.” By “them” she means the women who went dress shopping with her — the ones who ended up loving the gown she picked for herself. That was a white creation with an intricate black lace overlay that covered the bodice and cascaded past the waist.

“My mom and my (now) mother-in-law and maid of honor … said, ‘You literally just lit up every time you put this dress on,’ ” she says.

Opting for something other than a traditional all-white color scheme for her October 2022 nuptials just made sense to Lokey Brown, who says she’s always done things a little outside the box.

“Apparently, that’s the way to go now,” she adds.

Janell Berté, founder of Posh Bridal, echoes that sentiment.

“Brides are challenging the norm,” she says. “They want their weddings to state their own personality more than ever before.”

That’s why Posh currently includes among its offerings options like a blush gown by Beccar and a floral gown by Mia Cee. Some customers walk into the Lancaster boutique and assume those two dresses are intended for bridesmaids, Berté says.

She adds over the phone (in a tone that suggests she may have just winked) that she would be more than happy to sell anyone enough of those dresses to outfit an entire bridal party. But they’re made for brides. And they’re selling. As of June, Posh had already sold five of the Mia Cee, for example.

Berté says that’s just more proof that there is no longer a normal when it comes to weddings.

“My girls may be going out to Sedona and getting married in the desert somewhere or going to Colorado to the top of a mountain,” Berté says. “I’ve got one coming up that’s going to get married at sunrise. At 5 in the morning. Everything is completely upside down.”

Why color?

Once some brides try something on in color, ivory just seems boring, Berté says.

As for black dresses, she’s sold some. But Posh doesn’t keep any in stock. While designers did pump the gas last year to catch up with the attention black dresses were getting, black options are still far more abundant in social media feeds than on bridal boutique hangers, Berté says.

“What’s happening is that Instagram is getting a hold of every single black dress that’s out there,” she says. “And most of these dresses are prom but they put them up there as wedding gowns. And all the Chinese manufacturers put them as part of their taglines to get the attention.”

Those who follow TikTok dance trends may be humming “Goo Goo Muck” right about now. Brides of Today in Quarryville isn’t shying from that possibility.

“Anyone else been watching and LOVING the show ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix?” the boutique posted on Facebook last fall when that show aired. “Maybe you want to take some inspiration from Wednesday Addams and wear a black wedding dress on your big day?”

Pam Scheffel, an employee there, says she’s sold a few black dresses — most for weddings still to come. One designer the boutique carries offers two or three black dresses and another seven or eight. Most are black overlay over nude.

“But I do have a company that does custom. I actually have a young lady I’m working with who wants a completely black gown. It’s going to cost her, but they’ll do it,” she says. “I actually had somebody who wanted blue. And I said, ‘Well, we don’t have any designers that do the blue. But you could get blue and we could have our seamstress take it apart and work it in there somehow.’ ”

Tiffany Rupert, owner of Tiffany’s Bridal in Adamstown, sold one black dress so far this year — more of other colors.

“I’ve been doing this seven years, and since I’ve opened I’ve always had dresses in here that were blush and champagne. I’ve had lavender that I’ve sold a handful of times,” she says. “Misty mauve is another color. It’s been on trend for a while now.”

Colors — even if they are very muted — tend to work better with a lot of brides’ skin tones than bright white does, she says.

“They’re pleasantly surprised that they look like they do,” she says. “And it really makes the lace stand out a lot if they have detail on their dress. … We tell our brides that we see a lot of our designers posting photos of dresses in color because they tend to photograph a little better.”

Celebrities have long made headlines when wandering from white at weddings.

Eight-time bride Elizabeth Taylor worked a veritable rainbow over the years — including a bright yellow number that she wore in 1964 to wed Richard Burton for the first time. Sarah Jessica Parker opted for a black dress for her 1997 marriage to Matthew Broderick — a style choice she later said in interviews that she regrets. Reese Witherspoon, Anne Hathaway and Kaley Cuoco all picked various shades of pink wedding gowns. So did Gwen Stefani when she married Gavin Rossdale. She later wore white to wed Blake Shelton.

Jenna Ortega (who wears a lot of black while portraying Wednesday) was seen on the set of “Beetlejuice 2” this summer wearing a pink-and-white wedding dress. The bright red ruffled bridal monstrosity that Ortega’s on-screen mother, Lydia Deetz, wore against her will in 1988’s “Beetlejuice” doesn’t typically make the multitude of white-and-dream dominated lists of iconic movie wedding dresses that exist online. The dreamy gown with gold crystals and pink tule from 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians” does.

Parker caused some bridal buzz again this year when, as Carrie Bradshaw, she wore the Vivienne Westwood gown that never quite made it down the aisle in the first “Sex and the City” movie. That dress — which Carrie repurposed on “And Just Like That” — was champagne. But during the Vogue bridal photo shoot for which Carrie first put it on, she also modeled a Vera Wang gown with a dramatic cream skirt, a Carolina Herrera with black and silver accents and a Christian Lacroix with a thin black bow tied at the waist.

One of a kind

Ashley Fulmer, a designer who lives in Lancaster, wore a massive black bow on the back of her gown when she got married in November 2022. That was the year after she showed six of her designs at a New York Fashion Week show.

“I wanted a black wedding dress, and I couldn’t get one because at the time I was looking (summer 2021) they weren’t quite as trendy as they are now,” she says. “So, I decided to put my own unique spin on it.”

Fulmer contemplated designing her own wedding dress but opted against the added stress. She instead found a white one she liked, designed the bow for the back and hired someone else to make it, ensuring the bow length could adjust with her bustle.

She says she wanted her gown — like her reception décor and black French tip manicure — to evoke a “gothic, vintage but also traditional at the same time kind of vibe.” If Fulmer were shopping today, she might have more luck finding an all-black dress that she loved. But she says she wouldn’t have changed a thing about hers because it ended up being one of a kind.

“Find a good tailor that is willing to work with your vision,” Fulmer suggests. “And if you have something that you want to add to your dress, definitely do it. Especially if they’re creative people like me, that’s very important to have the little aspects that are ‘you’ put into the piece.”