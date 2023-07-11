Actor and comedian John Cleese may be 83 years old, but age alone won't stop him from performing live shows.

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts, in York, recently announced that Cleese would perform there Saturday, Oct. 28, in an event called "An Evening with the Late John Cleese."

Much of the show's advertising pokes fun at his age as he calls himself the "(Barely) living comedy legend."

Cleese is perhaps best known for co-founding British comedy group Monty Python, subsequently starring in films "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," "Monty Python's Flying Circus," and "Life of Brian," among others.

He also starred in Academy Award-winning film "A Fish Called Wanda."

The Appell Center recently announced two other shows for its fall lineup. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale to Appell Center members Wednesday and to the general public Friday.

Singer-songwriter Vince Herman will perform at the Appell Center on Nov. 19. Herman was the co-founder of progressive bluegrass band Leftover Salmon. This performance will be part of Herman's first solo endeavor.

Swing/ska band Cherry Poppin' Daddies, whose claim to fame was 1997 single "Zoot Suit Riot," will perform Dec. 14.

For more information, visit appellcenter.org or call 717-846-1111.