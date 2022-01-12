The South Central PaARTners at Millersville University recently received a $16K grant to aid in its programming.

PA Humanities, an independent nonprofit, gave out $1.4 million statewide as part of its COVID-19 humanities recovery program, which helps to fund programs that may have struggled during the pandemic.

With aid from the grant, the South Central PaARTners intend to expand their programming to include hip hop, creative writing, dance and music.

The organization works to help artists receive short-term residencies at schools and other organizations, and give artists a living wage while doing so.

“This grant will allow us to extend our services, reach more students, and give artists—particularly historically underrepresented artists— greater opportunity to teach in our communities. We’re incredibly grateful to PA Humanities for this opportunity,” said Marci Nelligan, Program Director of SCPAMU, in a press release.

For more information about the South Central PaARTners, visit artsmu.com/south-central-paartners/.

Editor's note: This article previously stated that the $16K grant was awarded by the state. PA Humanities is not a state-funded or regulated organization, it's an independent nonprofit.