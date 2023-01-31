"Who loves you? Doc and Mama do."

That's how Ralph Anttonen, better known as "Doc Roc" to students at Millersville University, and his wife Judy, "Mama Roc," would sign off at the end of their weekly Saturday radio show, "Oldies But Goodies."

Anttonen, who was the adviser to the student-run radio station WIXQ, died in October after working with the station for more than 40 years. He was 82 years old.

Now, several Millersville alumni want to permanently honor Doc and Mama Roc's legacy.

Jon Mimm and Josh Hankins, both 2008 graduates, created a petition on Change.org addressed to the Millersville University Office of the President and Council of Trustees, asking to rename WIXQ's station to something related to the Anttonens.

"If the station should be named after anyone, it should be them," Mimm says in an email to LNP|LancasterOnline. "Given all that Doc and Mama have done for the university to date, we are asking they (rename the station) without requiring additional funds to be raised to do so."

Hankins says that the university's advancement division quoted him with a price of $500,000 for the name change.

Millersville University spokesperson Janet Kacskos confirmed the price quote, saying that name changes require a large donation.

The price is based on several factors included in the university's name change policy. However, the policy also does not include a specific monetary amount for a donation, pledge or gift.

In 2018, Patrick Tell, former president of Lititz-based Tell Manufacturing, donated $2 million to Millersville University. Afterward, the university named its music school after him, marking the start of the Tell School of Music.

Millersville University dedicated its Visual and Performing Arts Center to Charles and Anita Winter in 2012 after a $1 million donation, Kacskos says.

(Read the policy below. Story continues after the PDF.)

Kacskos also pointed out that the call letters for WIXQ would stay the same, but the station or the space in which the station is housed could be renamed.

Both Mimm and Hankins say they think the cost is prohibitive.

"While we are happy to continue to discuss fundraising efforts, naming the station should not be contingent upon raising these funds. That’s why we started the petition – to show just how many alumni and members of the community support this effort," Mimm says.

It would be up to the Council of Trustees to decide if it wants to approve a name change without financial donation, Kacskos says. "The Council of Trustees is the sole authorizing body for the naming, renaming, and retiring of names for all university owned property," according to the policy.

Beyond monetary factors, the Council of Trustees also consider the individual's impact on the university and its students.

For Mimm and Hankins, Doc and Mama Roc's impact is personal. They both held positions at the station, with Mimm being a DJ and station manager and Hankins being a DJ and program director.

"Both Doc and Mama did (so) much for just being there," Hankins says. "They were moral support, they were my parents when I moved away from home for college."

Hankins currently serves as the advisor for WFNM, Franklin & Marshall College's student-run radio station. Anttonen was the inspiration for that move.

"I want to be that person that Doc was to me," Hankins says.

Kacskos says the university is thankful for the Anttonens and acknowledges the impact they had on campus.

"From working with WIXQ to announcing the men's basketball games for 50-plus years, and their eight endowments with the Millersville University Foundation, their legacy will continue to impact students for years to come," Kacskos says.

To date, more than 500 people have signed the petition.

"We acknowledge that the petition has gained some traction and look forward to the supporters raising the requested amount," Kacskos says.

For more information about the petition, visit lanc.news/DocRocPetition.