For Indigenous people, a red dress can symbolize many things.

In some tribes, a red dress signifies a rite of passage for a girl reaching womanhood. The color itself is sacred in some tribes, and symbolic of life blood between women.

A red dress hanging alone, be it off a tree or in an exhibit, has a different, more solemn meaning — one that's nearly universal among tribes.

A showcased red dress pays respect to Indigenous women who have gone missing or have been murdered. This type of memorial is at the heart of a long-term upcoming exhibit at Millersville University.

The Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIW) is a grassroots national human rights movement to draw attention to the disproportionate number of Native people who are missing or murdered in relation to their population size. The movement also aims to bring attention to the lack of action to find missing or murdered Indigenous women, by both the traditional justice system, or by a respective tribe.

Lately, the movement has expanded to also raise awareness about missing or murdered two-spirit people and transgender women. Two-spirit people possess both a masculine and feminine spirit, and are often considered to be gifted to be able to experience the world with the perspective of both genders, according to Indian Country Today, a digital publication for Indigenous people.

The REDress Project was created by Indigenous artist Jaime Black in 2010 as a means of bringing awareness to women that others may have forgotten about.

Millersville University will host a long-term exhibit in McComsey Hall featuring a red dress, as well as works of art from Indigenous youth.

The dress itself was made by Carolyn Rittenhouse, a department secretary at Millersville University.

Rittenhouse, a Lakota Sioux woman, made the dress for her youngest daughter, LeeAnna, for her Lakota rite of passage ceremony, called Isnati Awicalowanpi, that celebrated her crossing into womanhood.

The MMIW movement hits close to home for Rittenhouse, as she knows Indigenous women who have been abused or have gone missing. She recalls one of her family members, who was placed with a non-Indigenous family as part of an assimilation program with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Rittenhouse says her family member was frequently abused and deals with the lasting effects to this day.

One of Rittenhouse's childhood friends, Susan Baldeagle, has been missing since 1984. She ran away from her hometown in South Dakota with a friend and was picked up by a trucker named Royal Russell Long. Long demanded the girls to perform sexual acts on him, but they both refused, leading him to threaten their lives. Baldeagle's friend escaped the situation, but Baldeagle was never seen again, according to the Missing Persons Network. She would be 49 years old.

The REDress Project helps to remember people like Baldeagle.

"The red dress, or these dresses, call in the energy of the women who are lost," says Rittenhouse. "People notice that there is a presence in their absence. So, if you see a tree, or an area where there are a lot of red dresses just hanging there, obviously that's going to catch your eye ... It draws people in without barriers, and it welcomes people to ask questions. So, it's an artistic way to bring about a very dark and difficult topic to talk about."

The idea to showcase a red dress at Millersville University, as well as traditional art from Indigenous youth, originally came from Millersville English graduate assistant Jordan Traut.

Traut, who is white but studies Indigenous literature as an independent concentration for her graduate program, studied abroad in Vancouver Island to see an exhibit at the Royal British Columbia Museum. She stayed with a friend to save money.

"As we were walking around the city, I was noticing outside of businesses, even outside his own neighborhood, somebody had a red dress hanging from one of their trees," Traut says. "I was shocked. I was excited that people in this part of the world were paying attention, but where I'm from, here on the east coast, I know the Indigenous people I've worked with said they'd be shocked to know someone who wasn't Indigenous that knew about the movement."

When she came back to Millersville, she talked about the MMIW movement with the Kaitlin Mondello, adviser for the Association of University Women, who agreed to help her put a red dress on campus with funding and key approvals.

"We were able to make it bigger than just hanging a dress outside that's from my closet," Traut says. By incorporating Rittenhouse's handmade dress, as well as both local and non-local art from Indigenous people, Traut hopes that Indigenous people who see the art know that they are visible and that there are people bringing attention to the movement.

"Even if we don't have the certain skill sets or education to be the people enacting the change, we're paying attention and we're asking people who do, and telling them this is an important thing we all care about," Traut says.

Rittenhouse's dress will be screen-printed with a design from Anishinaabe and Korean two-spirit artist Jamie Ray John, who works out of Michigan. The exhibit will feature a description from John, as well as a plaque that explains the movement. There is no end date for the exhibit.

To celebrate the exhibit's opening, there will be a celebration with speakers and dancers in McComsey Hall at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, which is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Jack Richardson (Haliwa-Saponi) will lead the event with a ceremonial drum song blessing. Mondello, Traut, Rittenhouse and John will speak about their respective roles in the project. Danielle Rittenhouse Carr (Lakota Sioux), Rittenhouse's daughter, will perform as a jingle dress dancer.

For more information about the MMIW movement, visit mmiwusa.org. For more information about the exhibit going up at Millersville University, visit lanc.news/MillersvilleMMIW.