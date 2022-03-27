The 1719 Museum’s Herr House – the oldest original Mennonite meeting house still standing in the Western hemisphere, according to the museum’s website – helps tell the story of early pioneering life in Lancaster County. But many of the details of 18th century sandstone house’s story are hidden beneath the land.

The soil, which has been plowed over, worked and farmed for 300 years, contains a jumbled record of centuries of life at the Willow Street property. That includes the early days of the pioneering Herr family, as well as the Indigenous cultures that came before them.

In the fall of 2020 and 2021, a group of 40 Millersville University archaeology students, led by Dr. Timothy Trussell, director of the university’s archaeology program and the co-director of the Millersville University Atlantic World Center, which oversees the school’s international excavations, gathered at the site to get some real-life field work and excavate about 90 3-by-3-foot and 5-by-5-foot test units of the five-acre property. They unearthed 40,000 historical artifacts, which Trussell shared information about during a recent presentation at Mennonite Life – the historical organization which operates the 1719 Museum as well as an archive and library on Millstream Road in Lancaster.

“It was enormous,” says Trussell. “I estimated we moved 4,500 tons of earth by hand. Every bit of it hand-dug, hand-screened and excavated stratigraphically.” (For non-archaeologists, stratigraphically means to examine vertically layer by layer.)

The purpose of the dig, according to Trussell, was to get a sense of the material that survived through the centuries, and hopefully discover remnants of the original settler’s cabin predating the historic sandstone house.

“Unfortunately we did not find that,” says Trussell. “My suspicion is they probably built one of the late outbuildings overtop of it and basically destroyed all of the evidence. If I had to guess, I would say the barn due east of the Hans Herr house is probably the most likely location.”

Trussell says the artifacts represent a typical cross-section of material from the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries and beyond. (Some of the projectile points are estimated to be from as far back as 5,000 years ago.) The findings provide context and reveal details about life on the property.

Tiffany Fisk, administrator at the 1719 Museum, says she was particularly impressed by the students and made a point to check in on the digs daily.

“I get really excited,” says Fisk. “It’s like being a kid on Christmas morning.”

Fisk was particularly thrilled when students discovered what appeared to be chisel marks on a layer of sandstone, which may have been used as a quarry when the stone house was being built.

“That was one of those moments when the story came to life,” says Fisk.

Trussell says the experience was successful on multiple levels.

“For me, every time I do a project, there are two things: number one is the research and number two is the training,” says Trussell. “You never know what you’re going to find. Sometimes it’s great, and sometimes it’s pretty much what you expected. But the training is invaluable for our students. We were really grateful to the 1719 Museum because this was a tremendous training opportunity.”

Trussell took some time last week to describe and give historical context to some of the items – which are currently being stored and cataloged at the University – that were excavated from beneath the 1719 Museum property.

19th century ceramic pieces

The pieces of broken ceramics the students discovered provide a record of the sort of household goods various generations owned.

“We found thousands of these,” says Trussell of the broken pieces of late 18th and 19th century ceramics.

According to Trussell the blue piece comes from some late 18th or early 19th century hand-painted pearl ware which would have been used as tableware. The smaller red piece comes from the 19th century and the design process is a bit more sophisticated.

“They would basically take a printing press, print an image in ink on wax paper put it onto the glaze and then fire it in the kiln and the image gets transferred perfectly,” says Trussell.

Piece of Moravian-style pottery

In the 18th century, German Moravian potters settled in Central Pennsylvania, around the Bethlehem area and began making their own red wares, says Trussel, and the little dots of green on this piece of pottery were a decorative style favored by the Moravians.

“This suggests they were trading with other German immigrant settlers who were making pottery and then they were buying it from them,” says Trussell.

Several pieces of pottery discovered on the pottery indicate the family’s taste for the finer things, and Trussell says that might go against the stereotype people have of historic German Swiss Mennonite families being understated and plain.

“They have a number of pieces here that are quite decorative,” says Trussell. “What the ceramics were telling us was that they were more than happy to have some of the more expensive, higher-end, decorative ceramics.”

Philadelphia red ware

Trussells says he believes this piece of Philadelphia-style red ware pottery probably dates to the mid-to-late 1700s.

“The Philadelphia potters were working throughout the 18th and early 19th century,” says Trussell. “That one is not particularly fancy. It’s a utilitarian ware, but it demonstrates their trade connections and where they’re buying things from.”

Trussell says much of the provisions at the time came from English traders working out of Philadelphia or German wagon masters bringing items into the area. According to Trussell almost all the ceramics found on the property were English and colonial American pieces.

“They are buying things from the supply lines that existed at the time and that was primarily connections to England in the 18th century,” says Trussell.

Decorative pipe

The students excavated this decorative pipe dating back to about 1710-1740 says Trussell. Discovering a pipe stem, Trussell says, is fairly common, but finding one with the decorative bowl intact is unusual.

“In that era, face pipes were relatively rare for English pipes, they appear to be more common for German pipes,” says Trussell. “So it’s one of the few items that I suspect actually is linked to their traditional homeland in the German Swiss low country.”

The pipe is made of white kaolin clay and the decorative face is about the size of a quarter.

“I always tell my students, we don’t find everything that they had, we only find the things they had that didn’t rot,” says Trussell. “One of the nice things about ceramic is it doesn’t rot, so it will preserve in the soil for thousands of years.”

Bronze sleeve links

A pair of bronze dime-sized cuff links, known then as sleeve links, that Trussell estimates date to about 1740-1790, indicate whoever owned this had a sense of style.

“Just to know that they would have very nice brass cufflinks and would be dressing in a manner that required cufflinks shows a degree of fashion consciousness that again might go a little bit against our stereotype,” says Trussell. “But these are people who didn’t mind dressing nicely for the time period.”

The anchor motif, Trussell says, is associated with Philadelphia’s maritime economy.

“A lot of the decorative items, particularly buttons, were made deliberately with nautical themes because the sailors were a very big market for them to sell to,” says Trussell. “So, to find those here, is kind of interesting.”

Projectile points

The oldest items among the assemblage of artifacts include Indigenous projectile points dating as far back as 5,000 years ago. These items are a bit harder to date or determine what groups were using them, but they are evidence of indigenous people living in the area.

The small reddish color one is called a late woodland projectile point and it’s a style commonly used about 1,000 to 300 years ago, says Trussell.

“What’s interesting is it’s made of jasper and they aren’t really good sources of jasper here,” says Trussell. “This was probably traded from a Mississippi culture in the Ohio River Valley so it was hundreds and hundreds of miles away, but it probably made it’s way through Native American trading networks sometime in the last thousand years or so.”

The larger gray projectile point is called a transitional archaic.

“That would be from about 5,000 years ago to 1,800 years ago,” says Trussell. “It’s a much older piece.”

Visit mennonitelife.org to find ticket prices, hours and more information about the 1719 Museum and the Herr House.