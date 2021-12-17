Millersville University's sole a cappella group, Chromatic, decided on a whim to create a TikTok account for its club. They figured, why not?

The club's TikTok account, @muchromatic, went viral with two videos.

Their first viral video asked viewers to guess from the group who sang "Someone You Loved" by Louis Capaldi. The catch: one person sang while the rest lip synced.

The video has 11.1 million views as of Thursday morning. The reveal, which showed that freshman Zach Simmons was the singer, amassed 1.5 million views.

"We were not expecting it," says junior Ruth Kowalski, social media manager for Chromatic. "When we made it to 10,000 views, we were like, whoa, oh my gosh ... When we hit a million views, we were just like ... we made it. It's just really, really exciting how this tiny idea turned into this whole big viral sensation."

Several of their videos since have gone viral. Another "guess the singer" video for Olivia Rodrigo's song "Driver's License" got more than 1.1 million views. As of Thursday afternoon, @muchromatic has 41.9k followers and 574K likes.

The group likes to stump the TikTok commenters, Kowalski says.

Chromatic, named after a musical term that depicts a scale of half notes, started off as a vocal jazz group named Chromatic Expansion in 2016. All genders are welcome in Chromatic; entry to the club just requires an audition.

The group now does mostly a cappella pop songs, or music made with just vocals — no instruments.

"Other schools have, like, 10 a cappella groups, but we're Millersville's only one," says Chromatic music director junior Noah Manno. "It was nice to get recognition on such a wide level, to such a wide audience."

A few verified people on TikTok have commented on their videos, but no big celebrities. But, that's not the point, Manno and Kowalski say.

"We did have a lot of alumni comment on our videos and be like, 'Oh, I'm a proud alumni of this school, I'm so glad you guys are doing this. Such talented people at my alma mater,'" Manno says.

Most of the comments have been positive, but a few have been negative, Manno says with a laugh. Sometimes, people will critique certain group members' lip syncing.

The key to convincing lip syncing? "You really have to know the words," Manno says.

Chromatic will often practice a song a few times before making a TikTok with it, says Kowalski.

"We'll have (the singer) sing it a couple of times, so that everyone can understand how that person sings the song," Kowalski says. "Because someone might sing the song differently than the other person, but we have to make it look like we're singing."

And, don't forget the theatrics. "We like to really get into it and have big motions and be extra with it," Manno says. "It brings a sense of energy and joy to our performances."

Though Millersville University's winter break just started, @muchromatic will still upload weekly content.

After students come back from break, the singers of Chromatic will work on their performance for the Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA), which will happen Feb. 19, 2022 in West Chester. It's a competition akin to what's seen in "Pitch Perfect," says Manno.