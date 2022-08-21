This year marks the 50th anniversary of Immaculata College in Chester County winning the women’s national college basketball championship. The NCAA did not have a women’s championship playoff at the time, and the championship was governed by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. The NCAA established the women’s championship in 1982.

At the time, Immaculata (now Immaculata University) was a women’s Catholic college with an enrollment of about 1,000 students. Immaculata did have a ragtag women’s basketball team that was not very competitive. That was until the college hired Cathy Rush to coach the young women.

Cathy Rush saw a diamond in the rough with the women on the team and took them all the way to win national championships in 1972, 1973 and 1974.

What these students did has to rank as one of the greatest achievements in the history of college sports.

I didn’t know anything about this story until I met Bill Hayek.

I play pickleball at Universal Fitness Center in Lancaster, and one day Bill showed up to play. We were talking about sports, and he told me that his daughter played basketball for Lancaster Catholic High School, where she graduated in 2002, and then went to the University of Miami, where she also played basketball. He then went on to tell me another interesting thing about his daughter.

Katie Hayek played basketball, but she also majored in theater, and when she graduated from Miami, she wanted to have a career in acting.

Sony Pictures was planning on doing a film about Immaculata’s incredible story, and Katie decided to audition. Katie passed the first audition and was asked to go to New York for the final audition.

Just before Katie was scheduled to go to New York, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Katie had to undergo chemotherapy treatment as quickly as possible, but after conferring with her doctors and parents, it was decided that she could put off the treatment until she had her audition.

Katie made the cut and was given a major role in the movie, “The Mighty Macs.” During the filming, Katie was also undergoing her chemo treatment and had to wear a wig for many of the scenes.

The film is one of the more inspiring films you will ever watch. The women on the Immaculata team are amazing, and many of them went on to have very successful careers.

But even more amazing is the story of Katie Hayek. Her cancer is now in total remission and, after a short but successful movie career, she is now a happily married mother of a 2-year-old.

I highly recommend the movie “The Mighty Macs.” It is available by streaming on Pluto. It will give you a warm feeling inside, and now that you know the story of Katie Hayek, you will enjoy it even more.

The author lives in Lancaster. Katie Hayek’s acting career also includes an appearance on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and in a short film, “Pretty Penny,” that was screened at the Lancaster Area Film Festival in 2012. “The Mighty Macs” is also available on Amazon Prime Video.