There’s nothing scarier than people making destructive decisions based on good intentions.

That’s more or less the premise of “Midnight Mass,” the supernatural horror series that was brainchild of director-producer Mike Flanagan (“Gerald’s Game,” “The Haunting of Hill House”). The seven-episode miniseries premiered on Netflix on Sept. 24 but was largely overshadowed by the massive release of “Squid Game” just a week earlier.

While there are supernatural and horror elements to the show, “Midnight Mass” isn’t really about the scares. Viewers who tune into the show hoping for a quick jump scare may be disappointed.

That’s because “Midnight Mass” is about its characters, not its plot beats. This is a slow-moving, ponderous show that takes time to let its characters talk about their fears, hopes and regrets at length.

Mileage on how much some viewers can tolerate the show’s leisurely pace and drawn-out monologues may vary, but I’d say anyone who becomes frustrated at the lack of narrative push is missing the forest for the trees.

This is a show best enjoyed by someone who wants to see actors act.

It’s a show for people who want to sit down and think about life, death, the existence of God and morality.

Enjoying “Midnight Mass” is less about getting to the next story beat or jump scare and more about basking in moments when characters open up to one another. And oh what moments the show has.

I don’t want to spoil anything, but I will say that the show has some incredibly satisfying character arcs.

It certainly helps that the show is also wonderfully acted, and that every character gets at least one chance to have a moment to themselves where they can shine.

And yes, don’t worry, there is a satisfying, if slow-moving story.

The show takes place on Crockett Island, a tight-knit offshore village that largely revolves around its Catholic parish. The island has fallen on harsh times in recent years, with an oil spill driving much of the population back to the mainland and away from the church.

Things get underway when Riley (Zach Gilford) returns to the island after having spent four years in prison for killing a young woman in a drunken crash. Riley has since lost his faith and is now haunted — quite literally — by his guilt.

The island is also joined by Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), a young priest who has arrived to serve as a temporary replacement for the church’s aging monsignor, who left on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

Without revealing any spoilers, the sleepy offshore community is soon affected by supernatural occurrences — some good, some creepy.

The events that unfold afterward depict a phenomenon that should be familiar to everyone in our day and age: People fall back upon their preexisting beliefs to explain what’s happening.

Some on the island, like Father Paul, rely on their faith to explain the events. To them, the occurrences must be an act of God, perhaps a divine blessing.

Others, like the disillusioned Riley, choose to see things in a detached, scientific manner. They believe there must be a logical explanation for what’s happening.

Perhaps most refreshingly, the show isn’t a blanket condemnation of the Catholic Church, or religiosity as a whole. In fact, much of the show doesn’t really have a villain.

Characters certainly disagree on things, including matters of religion, but those conflicting opinions are treated with respect by Flanagan. This isn’t a show that’s out to belittle anyone for whether or not they believe in a higher power.

Rather, the key conflict comes when people use their preexisting beliefs and attitudes to justify the actions they take in response to the events that unfold. Much like in real life, people form themselves into tribal groups, where harmony and conformity can be held in higher value than critical thought and disagreement.

And when people see disagreement as irrational or impossible ... well, things can take an ugly turn.

That’s where the real scares come in.

No one really acts from a point of intentionally wanting to do evil. But even the best intentions can have evil consequences.

Because oftentimes, the scariest thing people have to fear isn’t creatures lurking in the darkness. It’s people who are acting with good intentions.

“Midnight Mass” is available for streaming on Netflix.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.