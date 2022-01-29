For those who want to see acclaimed rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar," but don't want to make the trek to Broadway in New York, there's an upcoming two-day production slated for Lancaster County this spring.

Mickey's Black Box, Rock Lititz's new entertainment venue which brought Harrisburg-native rock band Fuel to Lancaster County, will host a two-day run of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

The musical premiered originally in 1971 on Broadway, with music by esteemed Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice. The two of them also created "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" and "Evita," among other productions.

The musical will be performed by the same team that brought Richard O'Brien's "The Rocky Horror Show" to Mickey's Black Box in October. (Read more about "Rocky Horror's" director and producer Lindsay Bretz-Morgan in a previous LNP|LancasterOnline profile here.)

"Jesus Christ Superstar" will run April 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range from $29 to $40.

For more information, visit Mickey's Black Box's Eventbrite page.