When Mickey's Black Box opened its doors earlier this year on the Rock Lititz campus, owner Michael Tait stated that the venue could be used not just for rock shows, but also any type of event one could propose.

Now with a year-end contest, the Black Box is angling for a specific type of event: namely, your wedding.

Mickey's Black Box is soliciting the love stories of couples or people who know couples with inspiring stories that are also planning to get married. The venue is offering a 200-seat or 500 person cocktail party-style ceremony, worth $10,000, to the lucky couple that enters between now and December 31. The winning couple will be announced during the second week of January.

The terms and conditions of the contest stipulate that the wedding should occur in June or July of 2022. To enter the contest, send your love story to info@mickeysblackbox.com. To learn more about the contest, visit the venue's Facebook page here.