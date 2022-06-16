After a two-year search for a new music director, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra named Michael Butterman its first new director in more than 40 years.

Butterman has worked with the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.

In addition to his new role as Lancaster Symphony Orchestra's music director, Butterman will also serve as the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra's music director in Virginia.

"I'm truly excited and honored by this opportunity," Butterman said in a press release. "The LSO musicians play with a high level of technical and artistic polish, but even more important, they have a wonderfully collegial spirit about them that shines through in their performances."

Butterman will be the orchestra's third music director in 75 years. The organization started its search after former director Stephen Gunzenhauser, who led the orchestra for 40 years, retired in 2020.

The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra received more than 190 applicants for the position. The organization narrowed it down to four candidates, who each conducted their own performance for LSO.

Butterman's guest performance was held April 8 and 9 at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Lancaster. His show, called "Awaken," doubled as a benefit concert for Ukraine.

"From our first rehearsals with Michael, it was clear he was a musician and artist of exceptional quality focused on engaging the entire community," said Lancaster Symphony Orchestra board chair and principal cello player Sara Male in a press release. "I could not be more excited for Lancaster and our region to benefit from his leadership and vision."

Butterman will start in his role on July 1, and will conduct four concerts with the orchestra for its 2022-2023 season.

For more information and upcoming events, visit lancastersymphony.org.