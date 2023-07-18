Mennonite Central Committee will host its 75th annual Gap Relief Sale Aug. 11-12 at the Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., in Quarryville.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the organization's worldwide ministry efforts.

The two-day family-friendly event features an auction, food, singing, a guest speaker from Mennonite Central Committee and children's activities.

New and slightly used items are being accepted for donation to the auction. Those interested in donating items should contact committee members Elam Beiler at 717-874-7390 or Jonas Esh at 717-617-9746.

Visa and Mastercard will be accepted at the sale. Out-of-state checks will not be accepted. For more information, visit mcc.org.

The schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY, AUG. 11

4-7 p.m.: Pork Roast dinner featuring eat-in or take out options. Pork is available by the quart.

4-6:30 p.m.: Auction preview for items to be sold on Saturday.

6:30-7:15 p.m.: Singing, offering and a guest speaker from the Mennonite Central Committee.

7:15 p.m.: Auction begins.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

6 a.m.: Country breakfast featuring pancakes, sausages and eggs.

Auction Block 1

8:30 a.m.: Household items and crafts.

11 a.m.: Large furniture.

12 p.m.: Special / 75th anniversary items including a completely rebuilt original (except the paint) McCormick Farmall Model Super A Tractor with plow attachment.

1 p.m.: Quilts and quilted wall hangings.

Auction Block 2

9 a.m.: Farm items, shop tools and tack.

Auction Block 3

9:30 a.m.: Children’s auctions featuring items for children sold to children

10:30 a.m.: Outdoor items including shrubbery and outdoor lawn furniture.

Auction Block 4

2:30 p.m.: Surplus food.