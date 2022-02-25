This past fall, after half a decade of letting a Rite-Aid bag full of loose VHS tapes languish in a closet, I decided to finally procure a working VCR to see what treasures awaited me. Once I rediscover these precious moments, I told myself, I’ll get them digitized for the whole family to enjoy.

My dreams of finding half-forgotten memory grails were quickly punctured, as the first few tapes had nothing for me other than fuzzy, commercial-filled versions of the “Star Wars” movies I recorded off Spike TV, circa 2004.

Nearing the bottom of both the bag and my patience, I pulled out a tape and was instantly transported back to somewhere in the late ‘80s - it was the first house I ever lived in, but prior to my birth. It was a birthday party for my dad, filled with younger versions of family members. There are people in the video that I haven’t seen for decades, but there they were, watching my dad try on terrible shirts and sing along half-heartedly to the Jimmy Buffet songs playing in the background.

Most of the physical media by which humanity documented itself is now old, decrepit and all but waiting to be retired. Tapes, film, photos, vinyl records, even CDs and DVDs to an extent - each has its own schedule of extinction. But these recordings may get a second chance at life with proper preservation, meaning those dusty tapes can now be easily viewed on your laptop or phone.

“There is a romance with the actual media itself,” says Steve Ulrich, owner of My Digital Conversion in Marietta. “When you take a reel of film and put it on the machine, there's something magical about that. It's different today with phone cameras documenting every aspect of people's lives.”

Ulrich got into the conversion game by way of the film industry, where he served as an assistant editor for a Pittsburgh PBS affiliate before doing similar work in California. After returning to Lancaster, first as a filmmaker, Ulrich quickly became known as the guy who would convert your old tapes into a pristine digital file in his basement workshop. Now, My Digital Conversion is set up in an old bank in Marietta, where Ulrich and his team convert ephemera as old as the 1930s into a simple file that can be uploaded to online cloud storage. Of course, some folks end up with the “bag of trash” that I found myself with.

“Sometimes people think that they found that one tape that has all the greatest footage on it, and they might say, 'Hey, this is my wedding from 1983,' Ulrich explains. “Then we call them and have to say, 'This isn't your wedding, it's a baseball game' or something."

Behind the presumably bulky ‘80s video camera that documented my dad’s birthday party was my uncle, Joe Borgioni. Throughout my life, whenever my large extended family was gathered somewhere, you could reliably scan the crowd and find my uncle Joe, dutifully documenting the proceedings. His son, my cousin Joey, is getting married this year, which means he and Uncle Joe are breaking out thousands of still images and video clips to create something of a life on film in time for the proceedings.

Just like anyone asked about a random birthday party from three decades prior, he didn’t remember the discovery that I had found. Uncle Joe, while only 61 today, has seen the change from helping his own father splice together film reels of Christmas gatherings and playdates onto a projector, to now uploading photos via Bluetooth onto Google Photos. What is still preserved in dusty boxes – and ripped grocery bags – now doesn’t have to take up any space at all.

Even in his career as a pharmacist, digital preservation is taking over – where once he kept the thousands of medical scripts from each patient in large manila folders, they are now simply scanned and entered electronically. Who has the time, you know?

But what becomes of the dusty tapes and splintered celluloid once they’ve all gone to that great cloud in the sky? Even though it would probably take an entire room to contain all these physical memories, they’re hard to surrender.

“It's kind of hard to throw that stuff out, you know?” Uncle Joe says. “In my mind, I always think about, what happens if this fails or if it gets lost? I never really thought about it before, but there's something about seeing the little reel with my dad's writing and markings on it ... I don't know if I have the heart to throw it out."

Even Ulrich, who makes part of his living off of the idea that these memories are better served in a format that can be experienced easily, has a similar difficulty.

“Well, the shoemaker's kids have no shoes,” Ulrich says with a laugh. “I have all of our video tapes in a shoebox in a temperature- and humidity-controlled room, but I haven't digitized any of them yet. I'm not proud of it. My parents gave me old photo albums and I did have them digitized by us. So, we're working on it, but when it's your own business, if I'm digitizing that stuff, I'm not making any money for my employees.”

Not everyone has the money or know-how to digitize photographs or video themselves, so once you gather what you want to save, it’s best to leave it to a professional to sift through the materials so that they aren’t damaged or accidentally mistreated.

Video recording technology made it so that these moments, precious or otherwise, don’t have to be as fleeting as we once thought. Science says that every time we access an old memory, we’re remembering the last time that we remembered it. Every time we watch that old tape, it degrades just a little, until one day it won’t be there anymore.

“I'm glad that I picked up where my dad left off and documented all these different events because it gives us something to go back to, to really appreciate what we had and enjoy those videos of when you guys were little,” says Uncle Joe.

I’ll digitize this video one day, but until then, I’m going to enjoy every scratch, hiss and piece of static for what is, for as long as I can.