As May slowly sinks into the background and June feels only minutes away, live entertainment options in Lancaster are slowly starting to go back to normal. Look no further than one of this weekend's most marquee events - local favorites the Stonewall Vessels will be playing live on the Chameleon Club stage at 8 p.m. tonight, May 22.

Though there will be no audience on the floor, you'll be able to continue rocking out from the comfort of your couch. Additionally, the Country Barn & Market is offering a "drive-thru BBQ" on Sunday, May 24, that will feature Moe Blues Band rocking from a comfortable distance.

Check out this weekend's livestream schedule below and, as always, e-mail kstairiker@lnpnews.com if you'd like your show to be listed here.

FRIDAY, MAY 22

-Tellus360 Presents: Dave Pedrick, 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tellus360

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-"Friday Night Live" w/ Leo DiSanto, acoustic, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

"Big Moods w/ Shoyei," underground electronic DJ set, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

-The Stonewall Vessels live at the Chameleon Club, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Chameleonclubpa/

SATURDAY, MAY 23

-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Songsmith Entertainment, covers set, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/3768687206537314/

-Tellus360 Presents: Fort Knox Five DJ set, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tellus360

-"Major Vibes: Dance Party" DJ set ft. DJ Salinger, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

SUNDAY, MAY 24

-Bobbi Carmitchell and Ashley McFalls, acoustic guitar and cello, noon

Link: https://www.facebook.com/bobbi.carmitchell

-Bob Dylan tribute ft. Leo DiSanto, 3 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

-Tellus360 Presents: Laura Luce, 3 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tellus360

