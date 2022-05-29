Normally, when I try to pick a new book to read, I just look on my shelves to see the latest Book of the Month Club book I haven't read — I'm looking at you, "Crying in H Mart" by Japanese Breakfast singer Michelle Zauner.

But, in one of my recent endeavors to Pocket Books, an indie bookstore that recently opened in Lancaster city, I snagged a book I've had on my to-be-read list: "No One Is Talking About This" by Patricia Lockwood.

Its cover is unassuming. I mainly picked it up because the New York Times had listed it as one of its favorite books in 2021. The only thing I knew about it before reading was that it was written with the same flow as a Twitter thread.

As someone who spends a lot of time on Twitter, I thought the concept was interesting. I immediately got flashbacks to "Zola," the film inspired by a Twitter thread about how a woman and her friend had a bizarre, near-unbelievable falling out.

After I finished "The Office of Historical Corrections" by Danielle Evans, a nagging feeling told me to pick up "No One Is Talking About This."

It's a book that's hard to stop reading after you start. It's about a nameless protagonist who spends entirely too much time online, to the point where her thoughts and feelings come through in short bursts of meme-filled paragraphs. It both encapsulates and pokes fun of the idea of being Extremely Online, or online so often that it's what takes up a big part of one's headspace.

Lockwood's paragraphs flow like crude social media posts from your friends, with musings about the world and commentary about current events that will likely render this book confusing in about 10 years. All the paragraphs are coherent and make sense, but they're all written with such absurdity that most of the time, all I could think was, "Yeah, I guess that's a way you could put it."

Topics change frequently, though you do learn a few things off the bat. (For those who don't want spoilers, this is a good time to stop reading).

The protagonist got wildly famous from a tweet that simply said "Can a dog be twins?" She traveled around to places and toured, having become somewhat of a cultural icon after that tweet. Later, you find out that Lockwood had a similar spike in popularity. She tweeted the literary magazine account @ParisReview, saying "So is Paris any good or not," which went viral.

Among the memes and observations about pop culture, the reader starts to piece a few things together among the chaos of memes and social commentary, though the elements blend into the background. The protagonist wants so desperately to be less connected to internet culture, but she keeps getting dragged in by the latest trends. She's also relatively unhappy with her in-real-life social relationships.

And, her sister is pregnant, which becomes more important in the last half of the book.

It downplays these aspects and puts them into the background, kind of like minimizing a tab. If you can't see the issues, they're not happening.

The second half of the book takes a different turn. Her sister's soon-to-be-born child has a few birth defects, and they're not sure how long the baby will live. Her niece was diagnosed with Proteus Syndrome, a genetic condition that makes bones, tissues and skin overgrow. The most-recognized person with this condition is Joseph Merrick, who was the inspiration behind the 1980 film "The Elephant Man."

The flow of the book slows down, focusing more on the present instead of what's happening on social media. The protagonist only uses memes and internet jokes to react or cope with the serious situation happening in front of her. She tries to enjoy the time she has with her niece, as they don't know what day will be her last. It gives up the absurdist tone for one of hope, even in the darkest of places.

The whole time, the book poises itself as fiction, though later you find out that it's highly inspired by Lockwood's own life. All the characters, most of whom are not named, are real. The realization comes as a punch to the gut.

What sticks with me about "No One Is Talking About This" is the concept that people have multi-faceted lives. We all have individual grief as well as shared grief. We can be fully immersed into something while other life-changing things are happening in the background.

Though this book feels exaggerated at times, with its commentary sometimes being laugh-out-loud funny, it's not unrealistic. It's easy to get swept away in trends and politics that sometimes it feels better to focus more on memes than some of the more traumatic current world events. Sometimes it's even easier than facing what's going on in your own personal life.

This book might not make sense in 10 years. It isn't the next Great American Novel — but it was one of those books that made it into my hands at the right time.

And, sometimes, those are the best reads.