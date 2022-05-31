For the first time since 2006, the grunge metal icons in Melvins will return to Lancaster city for a concert.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Melvins will perform at Tellus360 as part of the bands' 43-date "Five Legged Tour." Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 3, at 10 am. Melvins last played in Lancaster at the Chameleon Club in October of 2006, according to Setlist.fm.

Since 1983, Melvins have been recognized as a forerunner to the grunge explosion in the '90s, though the band has made music ranging from hardcore punk to sludgy metal. "Five Legged Dog," the bands' most recent release, is an acoustic double-album featuring new versions of songs from throughout the Melvins' four-decade long song book.

For more information on this and other shows at Tellus360, visit tellus360.com.