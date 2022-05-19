If you go to the North Museum's Cosmic Bash event, you might hear a lot of people talking about Vanessa.

She has a large, perhaps sometimes spooky, ethereal presence, and she'll surely be the center of attention.

But, Vanessa isn't a big lady dressed to the nines — she's a 10-foot tall crafted Venus fly trap prop, created specially for the Cosmic Bash, the yearly fundraiser that brings in money for the North Museum and its STEM-based programming.

This year's theme is all about curiosities.

Lititz-based live entertainment company Atomic, on Rock Lititz's campus, is responsible for the Cosmic Bash's oft-otherworldly staging.

The Cosmic Bash was formerly held at Spooky Nook, so Atomic could create large, elaborate sets for the event. In previous years, centerpiece designs included a 25-foot fabric tornado with moving parts, a gigantic tropical tree with fabric birds and a massive jellyfish that hung from the ceiling.

Each table at this year's smaller-scale event, which will be hosted May 21 in the backyard of the North Museum, will feature a preserved artifact on the table as the centerpiece, instead of the typical flowers most have at events like these.

"For me not to do flowers on the table is very unusual," says Pippa McPhillips, a board member of the North Museum who identifies herself as an avid gardener who came from a long line of gardeners. "My gardening buddies think it's very strange. But, we do get a lot of comments about the table centerpieces because they are novel."

And, at the center of the event will be Vanessa the Venus fly trap, crafted from foam, fabric, LED lights and modeling clay, with light-up eyes and a slimy looking appearance.

Atomic CEO Tom McPhillips and his wife, Pippa, go big with design every year for the Cosmic Bash. Tom and Pippa have worked with the North Museum for almost 10 years, after Tom helped the museum through a redesign. The museum closed briefly in 2014 and reopened after renovations in 2015.

Each year's Cosmic Bash features a theme of sorts. Last year, the event focused on science — Earth, sky and water — in tandem with Lancaster Water Week.

Pippa wanted this year's event to feature nature in all its wonder.

Because of her gardening background, Pippa found inspiration in Wardian cases, which essentially were small glass greenhouses that would protect plants if they were separated from their natural habitat. They allowed plants to be transported from one place to another, even overseas, without dying.

Wardian cases were used often in the Victorian era, which is also a time period from where many North Museum artifacts come. It was a time for collection and preservation. People would curate private collections, or cabinets of curiosities, which had many real specimens, as well as their fair share of fake or reconstructed curiosities.

Many of these collections, if well preserved, would end up being the basis for many natural history museums. Many of the North Museum's artifacts came from private collections that Franklin & Marshall College owned, says Tom.

To play on that theme, Vanessa intentionally strays from the image of an actual Venus fly trap. The name Vanessa, named on a whim by Tom's friend in Japan, nods to the surreal nature of the crafted fly trap, too.

"I was thinking Venusia, but that sort of sounded too otherworldly, but Vanessa just sounds right," Tom says with a laugh.

It took nearly three months for Vanessa to evolve from concept to a selfie-worthy prop. Tom hand-sketched Vanessa, a tradition that has continued through the past several Cosmic Bash centerpieces.

The concept drawing, along with several other artifacts, will be auctioned off at the Cosmic Bash inside the North Museum's planetarium.

While Tom says he wasn't directly inspired by Audrey II, the massive carnivorous plant from 1986 cult classic "Little Shop of Horrors," it's nearly impossible to ignore the similarities, Tom says.

"We're trying hard not to make her too much like Audrey," Tom says. "But she's kind of like the template. You can't avoid that."

Tom and Pippa aren't quite sure what journey Vanessa will venture on after the one-off Cosmic Bash event, but there has been a lot of interest in her, especially for Halloween events, Tom says.

"She won't get trashed," Tom says.