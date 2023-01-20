Lancaster County’s history as an Underground Railroad waystation has been honored with blue and gold Pennsylvania Historical Marker signs and walking tours. The latest honor came in 2021, when YWCA of Lancaster created the Black Artist Waystation, a way to pay tribute to the past while honoring the future of local Black creatives.

Artists in the initial 2021 Waystation included multidisciplinary artist Grace Berry, playwright Nathan Gadsden, PAVAA Gallery co-owner Gerri McCritty and photographers Shelby and Jordan Wormley.

After taking a year off, the Waystation is returning for 2023, naming its second round of featured creatives. The YWCA picked several Black artists across all forms of art, with awards of $2,500 each in grants to create pieces dedicated to the Black experience in America. As with the first incarnation, artistic mentors will serve as “Conductors” for the artists, though they have yet to be finalized.

The four chosen artists will be on hand at a pair of events in February, which is Black History Month – first at the new EsoArts in Lancaster city on Friday, Feb. 3, for a meet and greet, and then at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design for a showcase on Tuesday, Feb. 21. YWCA Director of Communications Aaron Spangler says that there will be more to come from the artists throughout the year.

Meet the 2023 Black Artist Waystation recipients below.

Black Artist Waystation Sir Dominique Jordan poses at the Lancaster YWCA Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Sir Dominique Jordan

Age: 28

Pronouns: He/Him

Primary art form: Poetry, music

What are you hoping to accomplish as part of the Black Artist Waystation?

DJ: I am first off super thankful and appreciative to the team at the YWCA and the Black Artist Waystation. I am hoping to garner more resources to accomplish my professional creative goals, continue to build bridges by collaborating with these phenomenal women and developing more innovative and artistic approaches to making an impact on our community and afar. How important is activism in your art?

DJ: I'd like to answer this question with a poem entitled...”Artivism”

“Not a ploy, but a revolution /

Hidden beneath mountainous façades. /

Alas, I am determined to carry the burden to guide the most vulnerable, yet potent in potential...” Through the darkness of trauma with a bright stencil, or through the shiny blinders, with the might of melanin and re-education of the true power in the absence of light... I am an Artivist because I was called to be such, to lead the next us, to be a better world than just US... or at least plant a seed in the mind of someone almost as ambitious, but much more JUST.

Black Artist Waystation Keisha Finnie poses at the Lancaster YWCA Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Keisha Finnie

Age: 30

Pronouns: She/her

Primary art form: Painting

What are you hoping to accomplish as part of the Black Artist Waystation?

KF: As part of the Black Artist Waystation,I'm looking forward to continuing the work I have planned for two exhibitions this spring season -- my solo exhibition “Brown Skin Girl: The Evolution” (March 3rd at The Ware Center) and my curated BIPOC Gallery Row exhibition for the May Artwalk in Lancaster (with the Historic Preservation Trust). I'm humbled that the YWCA has changed the program this year to honor the work we've done in the past and being able to continue with their help. For me, this grant helps me focus on the work I'm doing while not having to stress about everyday life and looking for my next source of income, while getting the chance to be partnered with a like-minded mentor to learn from who is in the same realm.

How important is activism in your art? KF: A few years ago, I would've never thought of my art as a form of activism. It was after the "Say Their Names" mural(in 2020) when I realized what impact my art really has. Since actively pursuing my art career in 2015, I always depicted Black women in my work who looked like me unconsciously at first, because I was the woman I always saw looking in the mirror. Black women aren't usually highlighted when you look back through the history of art that they teach us in school, so to be able to create work that goes against that and shows the beauty, power, strength, and softness of Black women is a duty I proudly take on.”

Black Artist Waystation Kearasten Jordan poses at the Lancaster YWCA Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Kearasten Jordan

Age: 30

Pronouns: They/Them

Primary art form: Painting

What are you hoping to accomplish as part of the Black Artist Waystation?

KJ: I am hoping to work on a historic timeline of Black queerness in Lancaster.

How important is activism in your art?

KJ: Activism is a large part of my art but also everything I do.

Black Artist Waystation Thunda Khatt poses at the Lancaster YWCA Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Thunda Khatt (Tina Ortiz)

Age: 30

Pronouns: She/her

Primary art form: Poetry

What are you hoping to accomplish as part of the Black Artist Waystation?

TK: I'm hoping to show other creatives and young people in our community that it's possible to become a part of something bigger than yourself, that I come from the same places they do and even people like us can accomplish things beyond our wildest dreams.

How important is activism in your art? TK: In my opinion, to be a spoken-word artist is to be an activist that speaks in rhythm. No matter what your message is,you're speaking up and out on topics that are important to you. One can't exist without the other.