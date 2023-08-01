A black and white photo from the 1970s showing Plain women shopping beside English women in sunglasses.

A dream-like, surreal collage.

A brilliant impressionistic painting of people at Central Market.

A multi-media collage meditating on life and suffering.

The above descriptions reflect the winners of the Demuth Foundation’s 61st Annual Community Art Exhibition, and the work is as diverse as the county itself.

The Demuth Foundation’s 61 Annual Community Art Exhibition is on view through Sept. 10 at the Lancaster Museum of Art.

"The Community Art Exhibition is an annual grand celebration of the visual arts in Lancaster and we're so thrilled that over 130 artists have participated in this year's show,” says Abby Baer, executive director of the Demuth Foundation. “The exhibit is open to all artists living or working in Lancaster, amateur and professional, and inclusive of all mediums and styles. It is always a delight to see the wealth of creativity and inspiration within our community."

Submitted works were judged by Rebecca Alban Hoffberger – the founder, director and curator of the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore, Maryland.

Hoffberger selected Jim Yescalis’ photograph “Saturday Shoppers, E. King St.” for first prize.

Yescalis, whose work was prominently featured at the Lancaster Museum of Art during an earlier exhibit this summer, said the honor was a “wonderful surprise.”

The Lancaster-based photographer’s award-winning black and white image taken in 1974 illustrates a scene specific to Lancaster County by showing shoppers from the Plain community and from the English community moving in different directions but participating in the same activity.

“I entered this photo because it showed a juxtaposition of two cultures in Lancaster with entirely different views on how to live in this world with each believing their way was the most proper and most fulfilling,” says Yescalis, 76, of Manheim Township. “The young girl's ‘glance’ at the elegant ladies may lead one to speculate as to her thoughts regarding how different life can be in the same place at the same time.”

The second place prize went to Kellie Pederson. Pederson’s impressionist painting “Lancaster Central Market” takes up the same theme of people coming together at the marketplace. Pederson’s brilliant use of light and shadow makes for a dynamic and well-executed image.

Pederson said receiving the second place prize for her Central Market painting, which she made before the pandemic, was an honor.

"I painted this painting from a photo I took, many years ago, while standing in line at the ATM," says Pederson, 58, of East Hempfield. "I just loved the way the light was shining in the windows on all of the people."

Hoffberger selected two works for the third place prize: K.K. DePaul’s collage “Diagnosis” and Scott Bookman’s multi-media collage piece “Clutterism 1. Look at this 2. go to a nearby forest 3. remember what you saw in as much detail as you can.”

Both images are dynamic, but approach the feeling of being trapped in the body from different angles.

DePaul’s powerful image features an older man with a graying beard and weary eyes. The image is arranged in panels that could appear to the viewer as a window, or even a cell. A small hinge on the side of the piece seems to suggest the closed space, a lock or a door. The title is also a clue to our shared fragility.

“I have been working on this project for a number of years, and it is highly personal, sometimes painful. For me, making art about the ’tough stuff’ of life has always helped with the healing,” says DePaul, 73, of Lancaster. “My work has always indicated a story told in two voices, representing identities that have been torn apart, stripped, reflected upon, and ultimately reconstructed.”

Bookman’s collage piece features a deluge of images from the subconscious or the dream-world with cryptic messages, playful cartoon-like drawings, nostalgic photographs, people, animals and strange symbols. Bookman’s title reads like instructions on how to both clear your mind and fill it again with memories from the natural world.

“I've made over 350 Clutterisms,” says Bookman, 66, of Manheim Township. “I work on them every day and for the most part they are the result of stream of conscience and whatever else I see or hear. I usually am watching a documentary or listening to music when I'm in the art room.”

Bookman added he was thrilled to be awarded a prize from Hoffberger.

“I figure if she liked it, I must be on the right path,” he says.

Honorable mentions include: Benoît Barbé’s “Equilateral;” Scott Cantrell’s “Artemesia Ingardona;” Elaine Goodman’s “Feed the Birds;” Teri Hay’s “Homage to Pat;” Thom Kulp’s “Coral Reef;” Linda Mylin Ross’ “Still Standing;” Jean Sharf’s “ …Of Happiness;” Mary Lou Weaver Houser’s “Forest Pages: A Literary Legacy;” Linda Weidman’s “Stations” and Ron Ettelman’s “Say Cheese.”

The exhibition will remain on display through Sept. 10 during the museum’s hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.