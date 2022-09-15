Classic rock is making a comeback in Lancaster County's southern end — and five high school students are to thank.

Meet the Small Town Troubadours, a band composed of four Solanco High School students and a Hempfield High School student. All barely old enough to drive, these old souls are bringing classic rock to parks, flatbeds, local concert venues and even Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The band exclusively performs covers (for now) of rock greats like Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles and Tom Petty.

"In this day and age, to find people who play the music we play, it's actually really hard," says 17-year-old vocalist Logan Bear. "You have to have a respect for that old kind of sound."

The band sprouted from boredom at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Waylon Simcox, 16, and Shaun Graybill, 16, bought guitars in the early days of the pandemic, trying to one-up each other during their jam sessions.

It was Simcox who came up with the name Small Town Troubadours. It was inspired by the George Strait song "Troubadour," which features a songwriter who "rode in on a song."

After performing a few backyard concerts, the troubadours added more people to their practice, including Raif Groves, 16, and Bear. In early summer 2022, they met Riley Hornberger, the sole Hempfield student in the band, and were impressed enough with his bass skills to add him to the band.

Now, with Simcox on drums, Groves on lead guitar, Graybill on rhythm guitar, Hornberger on bass and Bear on vocals, the band feels ready to perform as a unit, greater than the sum of its parts.

Playing sets as high schoolers

All members of the band are high school students, which means they have to balance school, work and other extra-curriculars on top of practicing and performing.

"I think it's hard to balance the time," says Groves. Before being part of the Small Town Troubadours, Groves was part of many school sports teams. He quit most of them after joining the band.

"You have to pick your interest and you have to follow it and really work at it if you want to be successful," Groves says. He currently trains with award-winning guitar player Trey Alexander.

It works for the band, however. They're all in. For now, the band practices in Simcox's parents' basement, which doubles as his bedroom.

"I genuinely enjoy spending time with these guys. It's not just about the music, it's about the friendship we've actually created," Bear says. "It's not like it's a chore, or a job to do."

All the hard work pays off when the band is on stage.

"When I'm up there, I can't think of anything else I'd rather be doing," Simcox says. "It's definitely a great feeling. It's hard to describe."

The first gig the band played was at a school dance. The Solanco band members describe that event as the time when they knew they wanted to see how far the band could go, and was confirmation they were on the right track.

"We played a really great show," Groves says. They were able to perform in front of kids they've known for a long time, and everyone danced and had a blast, the band says.

It was a small taste of how supportive the southern end of Lancaster County has been toward the Small Town Troubadours.

"Especially in small-town culture, that's the kind of thing people do love, old rock like Skynyrd, the Stones, Zeppelin, things like that. More so than in a really big city where there's a bunch of other types of music that are vying for people's attention," Groves says.

Simcox agrees, adding that people like seeing people they know perform.

"In a world where it's becoming increasingly more uncommon, straightforward rock 'n' roll without unnecessary twists or thrills is increasingly more appreciated," says bass player Hornberger.

The future

All members of the Small Town Troubadours intend to stay together and take the band as far as it'll go. But they understand that life happens, and that one day, they may not be in the same configuration.

The band is still working on developing its sound, using influences from everyone's music tastes. They're working on writing original songs, though haven't performed any live yet.

"We're still trying to figure out the sound that suits us best, but I feel like oldie rock, so far, has suited us pretty well," Simcox says. "All of us in the band have very diverse music tastes. We all listen to everything from '90s hip-hop to '50s rock 'n' roll. Riley (Hornberger) listens to jazz. It helps us create our own kind of sound."

Simcox says his goal is to be able to perform a set of original songs by summer 2023.

All band members are one or two years away from graduating high school. The plans after that are murky, but all say they want to focus on music full time.

"We know that life gets in the way. There is always the chance that somebody down the line gets married, has kids. It happens. Bands break up ... It's just how it goes sometimes," Simcox says. "After we graduate, it's going to be a leap of faith."