Those who know Dan Molkenthin describe him as a kind, soft-spoken, generous guy. They’ll tell you he’s committed to his position as the music director at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Mountville — and often goes above and beyond when working with members of his handbell and vocal choirs.

“Dan is about the most mild-mannered person you can imagine. He’s quiet, unassuming, polite to a T,” says Christine Macready, president of the executive committee and a member of both choirs at Trinity Reformed. “He is just an incredible guy. He’s got the patience of a saint. Half the people in the choir can’t read music and he goes over and over it until we get it right.”

Folks who know him will also tell you that on certain weekends and evenings, Molkenthin completely — and perhaps unexpectedly — transforms himself into the persona of hard-rocking Angus Young, as the lead guitarist in AC/DC tribute band, Back in Black.

“The transformation is absolutely incredible. This quiet, unassuming guy takes on the role of Angus Young, and he wails on his guitar, winds up wearing nothing but shorts by the end of the show. At one point he jumps off the stage,” Macready says. “The crowd’s going crazy. When we tell people, ‘He’s our choir director,’ they say, ‘What?’!p”

An explosive discovery

For Molkenthin, a Lancaster County native, music has been a lifelong love. His mother owned a baby

grand piano when he was growing up. (“I used to mess around on that basically from the time I was tall enough to reach the keys,” Molkenthin says.) Around the age of 9, his parents signed him up for classical piano lessons as a Christmas gift — though the formal structure wasn’t always a great fit. (“The idea of having this structure imposed upon me was unwelcome in my young mind,” he says.)

At the age of 13 or 14, everything changed: Molkenthin heard the music of AC/DC for the very first time.

“I was just in awe of what I was hearing,” Molkenthin says. “At that point in my musical development, I was not aware that music like that existed.”

He continued, “I was in the back room of my parents’ house, it was the opening musical track to a video game that I had. ‘TNT’ by AC/DC was the opening musical soundtrack. And I didn’t even know what was coming my way when I turned on my Nintendo GameCube. I was absolutely blown away.”

Molkenthin credits AC/DC and his love of music as a whole with changing the trajectory of his life — and with bringing him out of his shell.

“That was somewhat of a turning point in my life, you know? I was, at one time, extremely shy and introverted,” Molkenthin says. “As a result of having heard that AC/DC song, and being so blown away by it, it has led to a change in my personality.”

Inspired by his new musical discovery and a neighbor who played the electric guitar, Molkenthin purchased a guitar and pursued the study of music in a serious way.

“When I started getting serious about the electric guitar, it kind of made me get more serious about the piano, too,” he shared. “I knew that music was what I wanted to do. It just brings me more joy than basically anything else, so choosing to study it in college was a no brainer.”

Molkenthin earned a Bachelor’s degree in music from Millersville University. After graduation, he continued to pursue music, playing in local bands. Then, in 2015, he saw an advertisement that Back in Black — a well-known AC/DC tribute band that he admired — was looking for a new guitarist.

“I thought, well, you know, it seems only natural that I should go for this,” he said. “I pictured myself as an old man having not tried. And I thought, if I don’t do this, I will regret this for the rest of my life. Naturally, I was nervous at the thought of auditioning for a band that I had idolized for a long time. I was ridiculously nervous.”

After an extensive audition process, Molkenthin earned the job of lead guitarist — a position that he says has lived up to any expectations he may have had.

“It is a thrill every time I step on stage,” Molkenthin said.

A balancing act

Now, Molkenthin does his best to balance his Back in Black gigs with his commitments to the music program at Trinity Reformed — as well as his full-time job as a disclosure officer for the Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment. (“I do use basically all of my time off every year devoted to my music,” he says with a laugh.)

“There are times when he has a gig (with Back in Black) in Connecticut or upstate Pennsylvania on a Saturday night, and it doesn’t end until 1 or 2 in the morning, and he drives all the way back to Mountville in time to get there by 9:30 a.m. to warm up the choir before the service,” Macready says.

Molkenthin says that he does his best never to miss a Sunday morning church service, “if at all possible.”

And those who have seen him in both roles say that Molkenthin’s transformation to his on-stage persona is truly something to behold.

“He transforms himself a little bit into the role,” Miguel Goncalves, bassist and band leader for Back in Black, says. “If you know Dan on a personal level and then you see Dan on a stage, you would definitely not think that he’d be capable of doing what he does.”

Goncalves continues, “He is very reserved, very quiet, very intelligent. He’s not the rock and roll guy that you would think. He transforms himself into the role.”

“If you saw him on stage first, before you met him in the choir, you would never believe he’s the same person,” Macready agreed. “He takes on a whole persona — the persona of Angus Young.”

8 Thanksgiving Eve events to check out in Lancaster County Before you get together with the family and go to town on a bird and the trimmings, there's …

Manor Township filmmaker talks inspiration behind pandemic-themed thriller, 'Creturs' Manor Township-based writer and director Carrie King talks about making a pandemic-themed thriller and acting in it with her family.